Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Exits Most Canadian Operations

U.S. Coal Miners Find A New Buyer In Asia

U.S. Coal Miners Find A New Buyer In Asia

A recent report from Platts…

Is The End Of The Escondida Strike A ''Disaster'' For This Mega-Mine?

Is The End Of The Escondida Strike A ''Disaster'' For This Mega-Mine?

The end of the strike…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Head Of Venezuela’s PDVSA To Be Replaced As Oil Production Declines

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 29, 2017, 6:37 PM CDT Venezuela Flag

Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) is bracing for more management changes, as its current president Eulogio Del Pino is preparing to exit the role as head of what Forbes once called “The World’s Worst Oil Company”, according to sources familiar with the matter and reported by Bloomberg.

Del Pino’s replacement is expected to be Venezuela’s current oil minister, Nelson Martinez, who would ultimately wear two hats: head of the state-run oil giant and Venezuela’s oil minister.

This most recent management change—the biggest housecleaning move for PDVSA so far—comes after a multitude of managerial personnel purges, including high-level management oustings at refining complexes less than two weeks ago and board member additions courtesy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro back in January.

Maduro has vowed to clean up the cesspool that is PDVSA, but some see the move of replacing Del Pino as politically motivated. “Del Pino's apparent replacement Nelson Martinez is part of this broader trend of promoting loyalists," Eurasia consultancy analyst Risa Grais-Targow wrote in a report on Wednesday.

According to Grais-Targow, Del Pino’s replacement has long been a Maduro favorite for heading up PDVSA.

Back in January, several of Del Pino’s high-level executives—complete with a long history of oil industry experience—were axed and replaced with Maduro’s selections, which had little (or no) oil industry experience but lots of political and/or military experience.

Related: Dakota Access Pipeline Loaded And Ready For Business

Also on Wednesday, Venezuela’s state prosecutor’s office said that Marco Malave, a senior manager of PDVSA, was arrested on “suspicion of irregularities” regarding domestic market fuel contracts. "PDVSA representatives denounced a series of irregularities in the protocol for contracting companies with vessels to supply the referred hydrocarbon to the Venezuelan market," read the official statement.

The arrest was made last week, and Malave’s bank accounts have been frozen.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Sells Operated Fields Offshore Norway

Next Post

Nigeria State Owned Oil Company Refocuses On Power Generation

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com