Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Yemeni Oil Reserves Under Dispute As Civil War Rages On

Trillions or Billions – What Is Aramco’s IPO Actually Worth?

Trillions or Billions – What Is Aramco’s IPO Actually Worth?

As Saudi Aramco has been…

Here’s The Official New No.1 Copper Supplier To China

Here’s The Official New No.1 Copper Supplier To China

A recent surge in copper…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Sales To Europe, Turkey Fall In February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2017, 1:41 PM CST Natural Gas

Gazprom’s sales of natural gas to Turkey and Europe, excluding the former Soviet Union countries, dropped to 582 million cubic meters per day in February, down by 34 million cubic meters per day from the January average, on the back of lower demand and a less attractive price compared to European hubs.

In January, sales had averaged 616 million cubic meters/day, Platts reports, citing Gazprom data.

In February, however, Gazprom was unable to use the higher capacity of the OPAL line because of ongoing litigation, after it had increased the Nord Stream/OPAL deliveries in January. Deliveries to Europe via Ukraine went down during the last week of February, which caused Ukraine’s Naftogaz to issue a warning that pressure in the Russian gas transmission system at the entry to Ukraine had dropped to record low.

Still, in January and February combined, Russia’s sales to Europe and Turkey increased by 21 percent compared to the same period last year. Sales to Greece, for example, rose by 20.6 percent compared to the same period of 2016, Gazprom said. Exports to Germany, France, and Slovakia also increased in the first two months of 2017.

For February, however, the drop-in sales was also due – apart from lower demand - to the converging prices in the Russian oil-indexed gas prices and the day-ahead price at European hubs.

Related: The Secret Wealth Of The World’s Richest Oil Billionaires

According to analysis by Platts, the oil-indexed price range is still slightly cheaper than prices at the TTF hub, but in the near future the TTF price is expected to drop well into the oil-indexed price range.

Earlier this week, Gazprom’s Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev said that the company would increase how much it charges for its natural gas in the European Union this year, to US$180-190 per 1,000 cubic meters, adding that Europe remains a priority market for the company. To compare, last year’s average price of Gazprom’s gas for Europe was US$167 per 1,000 cu m, the lowest in 12 years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Israel Just Started Exporting Natural Gas…To Jordan

Next Post

After Brief Interruption, Oil Begins To Flow From Kirkuk

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Trump Burning Bridges In Iraq Over “Take The Oil” Comments
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com