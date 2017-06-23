Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Gazprom In Talks To Boost Gas Sales To UK

Oil Prices: Fundamental And Technical Analysis Conflict

Oil Prices: Fundamental And Technical Analysis Conflict

The fundamental analysis and technical…

Oil Prices Fall, But The Macro Picture Looks Bright

Oil Prices Fall, But The Macro Picture Looks Bright

Oil prices got pummeled in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

France Could Stop Licensing Oil Exploration

By Irina Slav - Jun 23, 2017, 10:02 AM CDT oil tanker

The French Energy Ministry has prepared a draft law that would terminate the granting oil and gas exploration licenses at home and in overseas territories. In a tweet, Minister Nicolas Hulot said, “There will be no new permits for oil and gas exploration, we will vote a law this fall.”

While some reactions to Hulot’s tweet were praises for the initiative, other commenters questioned the effect this law—if passed—would have on France’s CO2 emissions and the public reaction, which, one commenter suggested, may not be all that favorable. Another commenter said that “French oil is clean” as production is in close proximity to refineries, it is “balance negative” on CO2 emissions, and, on a more sober note, that the local oil industry creates employment.

France is not what anyone would call a major oil producer. Its output as of February this year, according to Trading Economics, was 15,000 bpd. The country’s overseas territories are also not known for significant oil and gas production. For natural gas, France produced 18 million cubic meters in 2014.

Related: Crude Inventory Draw Offers Sliver Of Hope For Oil Markets

As for energy consumption, France is the second-largest consumer in Europe, after Germany, according to the EIA. In 2015, liquid hydrocarbons accounted for less than 33 percent of France’s primary energy consumption, but still made it the seventh-largest oil consumer globally. It is, however, a major nuclear power producer, and as such, is the second-largest electricity exporter after the U.S.

In 2016, France consumed 76.4 million metric tons of crude oil, or 560 million barrels, down from 76.8 million tons (563 million barrels) a year earlier, and down from 93 million tons (682 million barrels) a decade earlier. Imports of petroleum as of April 2017 stood at 4.324 million tons, or 31.69 million barrels for the month, down from 4.66 million tons (34.16 million barrels) in March and from 5.22 million tons (38.26 million barrels) in April 2016.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Petrobras To IPO Fuel Unit

Next Post

Gazprom In Talks To Boost Gas Sales To UK

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Get Tiny Reprieve As API Reports Modest Crude Draw

Oil Prices Get Tiny Reprieve As API Reports Modest Crude Draw

 Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Most Commented

Alt text

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

 Alt text

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com