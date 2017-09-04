Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Foreign Workers Evacuated At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field

Are Libyan Oil Production Gains History?

Are Libyan Oil Production Gains History?

As the world focuses on…

Russian Energy Unaffected By U.S. Sanctions

Russian Energy Unaffected By U.S. Sanctions

President Trump has signed new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Foreign Workers Evacuated At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Sep 04, 2017, 6:30 PM CDT Libya

Reuters reports that foreign workers at Libya’s largest oil field have been evacuated after news emerged on Monday of unspecified activities near the site.

An engineer at the field said a total of 16 workers from Spain, France, the Philippines and Serbia had all been evacuated for two days.

The National Oil Corporation controls the Sharara field, but the state-run company did not comment on reports of the evacuation.

Libya’s largest oilfield, Sharara, has not pumped new oil for several weeks at this point. An attack by an armed group caused the field’s pipeline to its nearest export terminal to close. This development set Libya 330,000-bpd back on its goal of reaching and surpassing pre-Ghaddafi-ousting levels of production. On average, the country pumped 1.6 million barrels of oil per day before the Arab Spring brought the previous dictatorship to its knees.

The El Feel field, another major oilfield, declared a force majeure late last month, sources familiar to the case said, while expressing their hesitation due to the private nature of the matter. The same situation unfolded at the Hamada field, according to Arabian Gulf Oil Co. spokesman Omran al-Zwai.

Before the recent string of production disruptions, which were caused by militant blockades on pipelines carrying crude from three fields to export terminals, Libya was pumping over 1 million barrels of oil daily, eyeing 1.2 million bpd in output by the end of the year. Libya raised output by 154,300 bpd in July, which accounted for most of the total OPEC production increase. The increase in Libya’s production continues to take away from the bloc’s agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to jumpstart the recovery of oil prices. Top oil officials were able to secure an exemption for the North African country due to the effects several years of civil strife on oil output.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Insolvencies Jump In Canada’s Oil Country

Next Post

Insolvencies Jump In Canada’s Oil Country

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

 API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com