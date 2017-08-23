Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Libya’s Largest Oilfield Offline, Amid Uncertainty, ISIS Beheadings

Libya’s Largest Oilfield Offline, Amid Uncertainty, ISIS Beheadings

Libya’s Sharara oilfield remains offline…

The Make Or Break Moment For Argentina’s Shale Boom

The Make Or Break Moment For Argentina’s Shale Boom

Argentina’s shale resources are considered…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ford Eyes Special Electric Cars For Chinese Market

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Aug 23, 2017, 8:00 AM CDT EV

Ford is in talks to develop a new line of electric vehicles especially for the Chinese market, according to a new report by the BBC.

The new cars would be the product of a joint venture with Anhui Zotye, an electric car manufacturer that specializes in creating small, no-emissions vehicles.

"Electric vehicles will be a big part of the future in China and Ford wants to lead in delivering great solutions to customers," Peter Fleet, vice president and president for Ford Asia Pacific, told to BBC.

Ford forecasts its sales of electric cars in China to reach 4 million by the year 2025. The Asian giant already has the highest number of electric vehicles on the roads of any another country.

Officials in Beijing are already working on new laws that would require eight percent of all cars sold in 2018 to be electric. By 2020, that minimum would rise to 12 percent.

"This presents us with an exciting opportunity to leverage each other's strengths in achieving a win-win situation for both parties' growth in the fast-evolving Chinese electric vehicle market," Jin Zheyong, the head of Anhui Zotye, told BBC.

Ford Motor Co. announced an ambitious electrification strategy for China earlier this year. The global Mondeo sedan will see the Mondeo Energy plug-in hybrid launched there early next year, followed by an all-electric small SUV a few years later that will go about 280 miles on one charge.

Ford is taking a more tepid approach to the U.S. market with a small number of electric models for sale. Ford CEO Mark Fields has also asked President Donald Trump to take a more conservative approach to federal fuel economy and emissions guidelines than enacted by the Obama administration shortly before leaving office.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Next Post

Mexico Launches Its First Gas Price Index

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Refman on August 23 2017 said:
    Dan: With their goal of autonomous car sharing, I think I'd want a camera to keep an eye on who is in my car as well.
  • Dan on August 23 2017 said:
    And in big EV news today:its discovered that the new Tesla 3 have secret cameras in rear view mirror to spy on drivers. When asked about it Tesla said, but,but,but they are not turned on!! You can't make this stuff up anymore. I think I can get 30 years out of my 2013 Fiat 500.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com