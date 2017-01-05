Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

How Misleading Are Solar Yields?

How Misleading Are Solar Yields?

EROEI calculations are frequently used…

U.S. Exports Record Level Of Refined Products

U.S. Exports Record Level Of Refined Products

U.S. refiners continue to expand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Fire Burns On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platform, 4 Rescued

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2017, 11:12 AM CST Oil Rig Fire

A fire on an oil production platform offshore Louisiana broke out early on Thursday and four people were evacuated from the platform, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding there were no injuries reported.

At around 2:30am watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Four people were aboard on the platform and evacuated into the water and were recovered by an offshore supply vessel, the Coast Guard said.

It was not immediately clear how big the fire was or which oil company owns or uses the platform.

At the time, the Coast Guard issued the statement, it said that four offshore supply vessels were fighting the fire.

“There are no current reports of any pollution at the moment,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee said to The Associated Press by phone from New Orleans. The fire was “suppressed but not extinguished”, the official added.

The Coast Guard said that the cause of the fire was under investigation. A non-profit oil spill response organization, Clean Gulf, is traveling to the site of the incident, the Guard said.

The Gulf of Mexico was the site of the worst maritime disaster in oil history, when the Deepwater Horizon oil rig at a BP exploration well exploded in April in 2010, killing 11 people and leaking 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf.

More recently, the Gulf has had to cope with the elements rather than incidents. Gulf Coast refineries in the U.S. Southeast had braced for the passing of Hurricane Matthew in October last year, with industry representatives saying that very limited damage was done and refineries escaped “pretty easily”.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. LNG Fleet Heads To Asia As Spot Prices Soar

Next Post

U.S. LNG Fleet Heads To Asia As Spot Prices Soar

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com