Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Exxon Sells Operated Fields Offshore Norway

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

With Trump’s $500-billion infrastructure plan…

Saudi Aramco IPO Under Pressure, As 9/11 Lawsuits And Oil Prices Hit

Saudi Aramco IPO Under Pressure, As 9/11 Lawsuits And Oil Prices Hit

The future of Saudi Aramco’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Sells Operated Fields Offshore Norway

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2017, 6:17 PM CDT Offshore

ExxonMobil’s Norwegian unit said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its operated fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to private equity firm HitecVision and its portfolio oil company Point Resources, saying that under confidentiality obligations, it cannot provide further information regarding the terms and conditions of the sale.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway AS (EEPNAS) is selling the ExxonMobil-operated fields Balder, Ringhorne, Ringhorne Øst, Jotun, and Forseti, as well as ExxonMobil’s offices in Sandnes, near Stavanger.

HitecVision was one of the interested buyers bidding to buy Exxon assets in Norway valued at around $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in December last year, citing people in the know.

While it is selling operated fields, Exxon is keeping its refining and downstream businesses in Norway, as well as its ownership stakes in more than 20 producing fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf operated by other companies. The deal with HitecVision does not include the ExxonMobil-operated Sigyn field either, the Norwegian unit of the U.S. major said in its statement.

Last year the fields subject to the transaction had a total net production of around 54,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Exxon’s net production from the non-operated fields that are not part of today’s deal was about 167,000 boepd in 2016, while Sigyn production stood at around 3,600 boepd last year, the company said.

Norway-based Point Resources said in a separate statement that its 2016 production, including Exxon’s 54,000 boepd, was around 60,000 boepd, and that it has the potential to grow its production base organically to over 80,000 boepd by 2022.

Related: OPEC Weighs Extension As Oil Markets Start To Lose Their Nerve

The deal announced today is subject to customary regulatory and partner consents, and is expected to complete in the fourth quarter this year, with an effective date of January 1, 2017, Exxon said.

The U.S. supermajor was said last year to have been seeking to sell some Norwegian assets, while now it is shifting its strategy to U.S. shale and is planning to spend a quarter of its 2017 budget on shale.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria State Owned Oil Company Refocuses On Power Generation

Next Post

Nigeria State Owned Oil Company Refocuses On Power Generation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com