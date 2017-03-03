Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Escalating Clashes Near Es Sider Port Cause Evacuation To Ras Lanuf

Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

Canada’s oil sands may see…

Less Earthquakes In Shale Territory: Good News For U.S. Frackers?

Less Earthquakes In Shale Territory: Good News For U.S. Frackers?

A recent investigation by the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Engine Efficiency Seen Leading To U.S. Gasoline Demand Peak In 2018

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2017, 1:06 PM CST Gas Pumps

Gasoline demand in the U.S. is expected to peak next year due to continuous engine efficiency gains, Reuters reports, quoting analysts at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Demand for gasoline in the U.S. – the market which makes up one-tenth of the global oil consumption – is seen rising to some 9.45 million bpd this year and stay basically unchanged next year, before heading down to 9.28 million bpd in 2019, WoodMac says.

We expect gasoline engine efficiency to continue to improve through better deployment of batteries in hybrid vehicles,” Reuters quoted WoodMac analyst Alan Gelder as saying.

As far as global demand for gasoline is concerned, the energy consultancy expects its peak in 2021, even though the vehicle fleet will continue to expand, Reuters said. Global demand for gasoline is seen at its peak at 25.89 million in 2021, when it would account for around one-quarter of global oil demand.

The continuous rise in the electric and hybrid vehicle markets, coupled with stricter fuel emission regulation standards in the U.S. and Europe, will play a role in shifting consumption away from gasoline. In addition, the price of oil – expected to recover in coming years – is also seen as a factor for cutback in demand growth, the analyst noted.

Related: The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

But while gasoline consumption in the U.S. and Europe is seen declining, demand in Asia will be strong as most of the rise in the vehicle fleet will be there. WoodMac sees the global gasoline car fleet rising by over 10 percent through 2025 to more than 1 billion vehicles, Reuters says.

Regarding peak oil demand, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said earlier this year that crude oil demand won’t peak anytime soon, adding that growth will be spurred by emerging economies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil’s Crude Oil Exports Sets Yet Another Record

Next Post

Is The Glut Easing? Vitol Offering 4 Million Barrels Of Stored Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com