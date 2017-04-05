Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Norway Oil Official To Discuss Cooperation With China’s CNOOC

These Fundamentals Point To Higher Oil Prices

These Fundamentals Point To Higher Oil Prices

Exceptionally strong gasoline demand in…

RoboTaxis Will Be Commonplace By 2040

RoboTaxis Will Be Commonplace By 2040

Automakers are joining the automated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Egyptian Energy Companies Plan Return To Libya

By Irina Slav - Apr 05, 2017, 10:20 AM CDT Libya

Egypt’s General Petroleum Corporation and energy sector construction company Petrojet plan to re-establish their presence in Libya, a Libyan official said yesterday, after a meeting with company representatives that also included the chair of Libya’s National Oil Corporation Mustafa Sanalla.

NOC and EGPC also agreed to form a partnership to study possible oil and gas projects, although no further details were provided.

This is the first Egyptian visit to Libya in the last two years. The country imports crude and fuels from Libya, and at the meeting, whose principal host was the deputy leader of the Presidential Council Ahmed Maetig, Egypt asked for an increase in monthly shipments to 2 million barrels of crude and fuels. Apparently, the Libyan side could not supply that, so the final agreement will see Egypt import one million barrels of fuels per month from Libya.

The meeting comes a few days after the Foreign Minister-designate of the UN-backed Government of National Accord accused Egypt of “working against its interests in Libya.” The remark came after an argument between the Presidential Council delegation and the Egyptian delegation at the Arab Summit.

The argument concerned how NOC is referred to in the Arab version of an official statement of the event. While the GNA delegation insisted that the company’s full name included Tripoli, where the GNA is based, the Egyptians rejected the idea, suggesting they don’t share the belief that the Tripoli-based division of the oil company is the only legitimate one.

NOC split along political lines years ago, with the Tripoli-based division backing the UN-supported GNA and the eastern division affiliating itself with the House of Representatives, Libya’s parliament and rival government.

Related: U.S. Shale - The New Swing Producer

Last year, the two divisions agreed to unite in the common interest, but the unification process was recently rattled as one eastern NOC representative left the negotiations table, sparking doubts about another split.

Libya’s oil output recently suffered a 250,000-bpd decline as an armed group blocked the pipeline feeding crude into the Zawiya terminal from the country’s largest field, Sharara, but order was quickly restored and Libya is again producing around 700,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Buffett Bets Big On Renewables, Shuns Coal

Next Post

China Considers Levying Tax On Oil By-Products

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

 Alt text

Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com