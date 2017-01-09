Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

‘’2017 E&P Spend To Rise For First Time In Three Years’’

Two Catalysts For A Coal Rally In 2017

Two Catalysts For A Coal Rally In 2017

Two events in the coal…

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

One day after Exxon announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

East Timor, Australia Scrap Oil, Gas Treaty Amid Boundary, Espionage Row

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 09, 2017, 1:33 PM CST Offshore Drilling

Australia and East Timor have agreed to tear up a temporary treaty regulating maritime boundaries in the latest development in a long-standing dispute that has involved sea boundary claims, oil and gas revenue sharing disputes, and espionage.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, Australia and East Timor said that they would be scrapping the 2006 Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea, as requested by East Timor, with Australia recognizing its neighbor’s right to initiate termination of the treaty. After this treaty ceases to be in force in three months, the two countries will be using a previous pact, the Timor Sea Treaty from 2002, to regulate temporary boundaries.

Since East Timor gained independence from Indonesia in 1989, Australia and East Timor were unable to establish permanent maritime borders to regulate how much each of the countries should receive in oil and gas revenues from the basin within their borders—revenues estimated at billions of dollars.

The Law of the Sea and established practice say that a boundary would be settled at equal distance between two countries. This would place most of the potentially prolific Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields in East Timor’s territory. Australia, however, has always claimed that the boundary should be at the edge of Australia’s continental shelf, closer to East Timor’s land.

Related: Will Natural Gas Go On Another Run In 2017?

Relations turned even sourer when it emerged in 2013 that Australia had been spying on East Timor’s cabinet ministers while negotiations for the 2006 treaty were underway.

In Monday’s statement, Australia and East Timor reaffirmed their commitment to “negotiate permanent maritime boundaries”.

In April of 2016, East Timor initiated compulsory conciliation proceedings against Australia at the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration. The court said in October that the parties and the court’s commission would hold meetings over the next year to seek a permanent solution.

Related: Platts Sees OPEC Cuts Eliminating Oversupply By Q3

Today’s commitment to negotiate permanent boundaries was welcomed by Australia’s Woodside Petroleum, which has an interest in the Greater Sunrise gas fields.

“Woodside understands the Timor Sea Treaty remains in place and we look forward to an agreement that allows for the earliest commercialisation of the Greater Sunrise fields, which promise great benefits for all parties,” a spokeswoman for Woodside told Australia’s news outlet ABC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Argentina To Scrap Oil Product Export Duty

Next Post

Amid OPEC Cuts, Iraq Maintains February Crude Supply To 3 Buyers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com