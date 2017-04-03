Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

EU, Israel Agree To Develop Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline

Is This The Best Way To Play The Next Gold Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The Next Gold Boom?

As the dollar plummets and…

This Asian Nation Just Announced A Radical Shift In Oil & Gas

This Asian Nation Just Announced A Radical Shift In Oil & Gas

Drastic changes in Thailand’s natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

EU, Israel Agree To Develop Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2017, 1:03 PM CDT Oil pipeline

Three Mediterranean EU countries and Israel agreed on Monday to continue pursuing the development of a gas pipeline project that could link gas fields offshore Israel to Cyprus, Greece, and Italy, and potentially help the EU to diversify supplies away from Russia.

The energy ministers of Cyprus, Israel, Italy and Greece agreed to initiate discussions on an intergovernmental accordance on the EastMed Pipeline, Greece’s Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Georgios Lakkotrypis tweeted on Monday after meeting with his counterparts in Israel.

The pipeline could be completed in 2025, but the parties will try to speed up the project, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said after the meeting, as quoted by Reuters.

“This is going to be the longest and deepest subsea gas pipeline in the world. It’s a very ambitious project,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Steinitz as saying.

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete, who attended the ministerial summit, said in a statement:

“In the next decades, gas flows from the eastern Mediterranean region will play a vital role in the energy security of the European Union. The Commission strongly supports the construction of the necessary energy infrastructure and developing a competitive and liquid gas market in the region.”

IGI Poseidon, the company that has completed the feasibility study, sees a final investment decision on the project by 2020, chief executive Elio Ruggeri told Reuters.

According to Ruggeri, the pipeline would cost $5.3 billion (5 billion euro) to reach the Greek gas system, and $6.4 billion (6 billion euro) to reach the Italian system.

Related: Russia Reaches 2/3 Of Oil Output Cut Target

IGI Poseidon—a 50/50 joint venture between Greece’s DEPA and Italy’s Edison SpA¬—said on Monday that it welcomed the support to the EastMed Pipeline Project given by Italian Energy Minister Carlo Calenda and Israeli Minister Steinitz and “confirms its endeavor to advance Project’s development activities in accordance with the existing European framework for expediting Project of Common Interest.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Qatar To Boost Gas Output To Keep Top LNG Exporter Status

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Trump To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com