Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.24 -0.22 -0.44%
Brent Crude 55.77 -0.35 -0.62%
Mars US 51.84 -1.10 -2.08%
Opec Basket 54.61 -0.59 -1.07%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.60 -1.42 -2.90%
Natural Gas 2.900 -0.03 -0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.83 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 56.83 -0.45 -0.79%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.54 -1.03 -1.92%
Basra Light 51.98 -0.71 -1.35%
Saharan Blend 55.75 -1.06 -1.87%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Girassol 56.09 -1.23 -2.15%
Opec Basket 54.61 -0.59 -1.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.51 +0.11 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 39.71 -0.95 -2.34%
Canadian Condensate 52.86 -0.80 -1.49%
Premium Synthetic 54.36 -0.04 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 49.56 -0.54 -1.08%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Light Sour Blend 49.06 -0.14 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.01 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 47.91 -0.79 -1.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
Buena Vista 54.78 -1.09 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 17 mins India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 2 hours Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 4 hours Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 5 hours Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 6 hours Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 18 hours Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 22 hours Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 1 day Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 1 day China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 1 day Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 1 day ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 1 day Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 4 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 4 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 4 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 4 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 4 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 4 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 4 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 4 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 4 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 5 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 5 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 5 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 5 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 5 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 5 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 5 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 6 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 6 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 6 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 6 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 6 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 6 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 6 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 6 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 7 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 7 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay

Breaking News:

India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market

NatGas Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere Fast

NatGas Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere Fast

While oil prices have been…

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

While $100 seems quite a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Musk

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a 4.5-percent increase in total vehicle deliveries in Q3, but deliveries of Model 3 were lower than expected as production of the highly anticipated mass-market model stalled due to “production bottlenecks”, the company said on Monday.

In the third quarter, Tesla’s deliveries were 26,150 vehicles, including 14,065 Model S, 11,865 Model X, and just 220 Model 3. The Q3 deliveries were 4.5 percent higher than in Q3 2016, and 17.7 percent higher than in Q2 2017, to become the best quarter ever, Tesla said. The electric vehicle and energy storage solutions maker now expects Model S and Model X deliveries to be around 100,000 this year, which would represent a 31-percent rise over last year.

But while Tesla was raising Model S and X delivery targets, analysts were closing monitoring Model 3 production and delivery numbers, which fell short of the company’s own projections.

“Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected,” Tesla said in its statement.               

Elon Musk’s initial expectations were “Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500,” and “Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec.”

Tesla’s latest word regarding Model 3 is more modest: “It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.”

Before Tesla announced its Q3 deliveries numbers, analyst Ben Kallo, who covers Tesla for Baird, issued a note last week, in which he said, as carried by CNBC:

“We believe Q3 will be the most challenging part of the Model 3 production ramp, and although we model 500 Model 3 deliveries, we think TSLA may be several weeks behind and likely missed its Q3 target of approximately 1,500 Model 3's produced.”  

Related: The Next Big Offshore Boom Is About To Happen Here

Tesla’s stock was down more than 2 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday.  

While Model 3 deliveries are not as high as either Tesla or analysts had expected, the company has just sealed a deal with the government of South Australia to build the biggest battery in the world after a power outage sank the state into darkness last year—with Elon Musk promising to complete the project within 100 days, which came with a confident money-back guarantee.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform

Next Post

Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

 Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?

Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com