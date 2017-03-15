Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

TransCanada To Construct 6.2 Million Barrel Crude Storage Site In Cushing

Oil Prices Continue Plunging As Speculators Rush For The Exit

Oil Prices Continue Plunging As Speculators Rush For The Exit

After having dipped 5 percent…

Deciphering Today’s Oil Markets

Deciphering Today’s Oil Markets

Despite the recent tumble in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

DAPL Oil To Start Flowing By March 20th

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 15, 2017, 1:21 PM CDT Pipes

Oil may start to flow from the hotly disputed Dakota Access pipeline as soon as 20 March, after a federal judge on Tuesday denied a request for an emergency injunction by a Native American Tribe, news agencies report.

The court said an injunction would not be in the public interest.

A section of the pipeline in North Dakota will run under Lake Oahe, whose waters the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe uses for sacred purposes.

While the court acknowledged that the “tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its members religious exercise if oil is introduced into the pipeline”, the injunction would “substantially” harm Dakota Access financially and logistically, the federal judge’s Tuesday ruling read.

In the meantime, the removal of the threat of an emergency injunction paves the way for Energy Transfer Partners to start pumping crude through the 1,172-mile pipeline, which runs from North Dakota to Illinois.

On Monday, lawyers for the company said oil flowing through the pipeline should reach the Lake Oahe portion between 20 and 22 March if final testing is successful.

Energy Transfer Partners began drilling in early February, immediately after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the easement for construction of the disputed segment.

The US$3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline, which was last year suspended by the Obama administration but greenlighted again by Donald Trump, will carry crude from the North Dakota Bakken shale play to Illinois. On its website, Energy Transfer Partners notes that Lake Oahe already contains eight other pipelines.

Related: Keystone XL Does Not Make Sense Anymore

The inauguration of Trump as president saw the approval process for this last leg of the Dakota Access pipeline expedited.

The Cheyenne River Sioux tribe is not the only tribe opposing the pipeline, and Energy Transfer Partners is not fully in the clear, despite the Tuesday ruling.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe also has a reservation near this pipeline stretch and is claiming that the project is in violation of treaty rights. They also oppose the results of an environmental impact test on their water source due to the pipeline. This issue is still unresolved, and rulings are set to come out in April.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Launches 15,000 Bpd Production From Azar Field

Next Post

TransCanada To Construct 6.2 Million Barrel Crude Storage Site In Cushing

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com