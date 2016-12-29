Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Oil Prices Steady After Slim Inventory Build

Oil Prices Steady After Slim Inventory Build

Oil prices edged slightly lower…

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Oil prices have risen on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh majored in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh and is currently the Content Director at Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Largest Oilfield To Cut Capex By 20% In 2017

By Josh Owens - Dec 29, 2016, 10:35 AM CST Oil rig

PetroChina has reported plans to cut capital spending at China’s largest oilfield by 20 percent in 2017. In its statement the oil major claimed that, despite the decrease in drilling and engineering investment, it would aim to increase production by 10 percent at each operating well. This would maintain an output level of around 40 million tons of oil and gas through to 2019, a slight reduction from the 41 billion tons produced in 2015.

The Daqing oilfield has been having issues with spending this year, posting a loss of 5 billion Yuan, or $770 million, in the first two months of 2016. Low oil prices have forced PetroChina and other oil majors to focus on reducing costs and increasing efficiency in older wells. Daiqing, which has produced over 2.3 billion tons of crude oil since 1960, is now coming under scrutiny as low oil prices continue to squeeze profit margins.

China’s crude oil production is projected to decline steadily over the next decade, with depleting conventional onshore resources being a major factor. The 20 percent reduction in capital spending at Daqing is further evidence of this trend. While the recent OPEC production agreement has produced a much-needed rally in oil prices, the longevity of this new-found optimism is far from certain. In fact, the combination of an increasing U.S. oil rig count, China’s ever growing Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the tendency of OPEC to cheat on production cuts has led to several analysts predicting another crash in oil prices.

This most recent decision by PetroChina to reduce investment in drilling and ground engineering projects at Daqing reflects the uncertainty in today’s oil markets. It is unlikely to be the last spending cut to come from a conventional Chinese oil field.

By Josh Owens of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Contract Negotiations Threaten To Derail The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Next Post

Can Chinese Crude Demand Continue To Grow In 2017?

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh majored in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh and is currently the Content Director at Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

 Saudi Arabia Blames Iran For Serious Cyber Attacks

Saudi Arabia Blames Iran For Serious Cyber Attacks

 Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Surrenders To U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com