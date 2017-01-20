Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China Puts Shanghai Oil Futures Contract Launch On Hold

OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

OPEC Production Cuts: Here’s The Cheat Sheet

OPEC’s first output cut in…

OPEC Head: Oil Inventories Already Dropping From High Levels

OPEC Head: Oil Inventories Already Dropping From High Levels

Global oil stocks have already…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Puts Shanghai Oil Futures Contract Launch On Hold

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 20, 2017, 6:22 PM CST China trader

Faced with international investors’ concern over China’s potentially heavy interventions on money and commodity markets, Beijing has quietly postponed, probably by years, the launch of a new crude oil futures contract, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting five sources in the know.

China has had ambitions for years to create a new oil futures contract that would be traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange INE, but foreign investors have been recently spooked by Beijing’s policies for the yuan currency and capital outflows and last year’s intervention on the volatile commodity markets, according to Reuters sources.

China has been planning the launch of the new contract to add to the global benchmarks, the WTI and Brent, but faced with investor worries, INE has quietly put those plans on the back burner.

INE had been in contact with traders for most of last year, but then went silent at the end of 2016. The launch of the new futures contract is now being considered “off the table” for a few years, a manager at an international bank told Reuters.

In the middle of 2015, China was hoping that it could launch the new contract by the end of that year.

As this did not happen, the timeline was further pushed, and in March 2016 another delay, this time by government review of INE, postponed the launch of the contract to late 2016.

Related: Has OPEC Seriously Underestimated U.S. Shale Dynamics?

A few months later, officials told S&P Global Platts that the launch was unlikely to happen in 2016 because China wanted stricter regulations to prevent high volatility on the equity and steel markets.

Back then, an official told Platts:

“It is unlikely that the contract will be online this year. The contract is priced in yuan and it will be traded internationally. Any wild movements would damage the reputation of the currency, which is being promoted to be an international currency.”

Now it seems like international investors’ concerns have prevailed over the ambitions to launch oil futures contract in China.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigerian NNPC Calls Tender To Import Petroleum Products

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com