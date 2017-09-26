China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm

China is dusting off a plan to create a natural gas pipeline company and is working with state oil giants on the project, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three senior sources familiar with the matter.

The pipeline would give producers more access to infrastructure and would help to raise natural gas use in the country.

China’s state economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is discussing the deal with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Sinopec Group, and China National Offshore Oil Co regarding which assets the future company will comprise, who the main shareholders will be, and how governance will be settled, according to Reuters sources.

The plan to create a natural gas pipeline company was first discussed some five years ago. Now it is part of China’s ongoing efforts to make its state-run energy firms more efficient.

CNPC holds almost 80 percent of China’s main natural gas pipelines. Sinopec has the second-biggest share, while China National Offshore Oil Co operates many of China’s receiving terminals for LNG.

Although the creation of a natural gas pipeline company will surely make gas producers’ access to infrastructure better and easier, the setting-up of such a venture will take time and make for a complex transaction, because it would involve billions of U.S. dollars worth of assets, Lin Boqiang, a senior energy researcher with Xiamen University, told Reuters.

CNPC and Sinopec have sold over the past year part of their natural gas infrastructure assets. CNPC restructured the pipeline business, while several months after that Sinopec said that it was selling 50 percent in its Sichuan to East China Gas Pipeline Co to investors for the equivalent of US$3.4 billion (22.8 billion yuan), to raise funds to expand its natural gas business.

China is expected to account for 40 percent of the global annual growth in natural gas demand over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Imports of the bridge fuel in China are running at record rates as Beijing pushes on with its cleaner energy agenda that should see the country satisfy 10 percent of its energy needs with gas in 2020, from 5.9 percent in 2015.

