Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.05 +0.45 +0.89%
Brent Crude 56.82 +0.57 +1.01%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 2.989 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.58 +0.25 +0.46%
Murban 57.13 +0.25 +0.44%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.98 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 51.97 -0.92 -1.74%
Saharan Blend 55.82 -0.24 -0.43%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Girassol 56.34 -0.16 -0.28%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.78 +0.37 +0.96%
Western Canadian Select 39.89 -0.31 -0.77%
Canadian Condensate 53.20 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 56.34 -0.26 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 50.70 -0.10 -0.20%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 51.84 +1.34 +2.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.20 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 49.04 -0.36 -0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 30 mins UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 3 hours Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 10 hours Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 15 hours Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 19 hours Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 20 hours Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 22 hours Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 23 hours China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 24 hours India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 1 day Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 1 day Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 1 day District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 2 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 2 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 2 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 2 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 2 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 3 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 3 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 3 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 3 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 3 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 3 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 3 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 3 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 4 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 4 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 4 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 4 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 4 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 4 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 4 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 7 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 7 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 7 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 7 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 7 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions

Breaking News:

UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

After almost two weeks of…

The Energy War That Erdogan Is Winning

The Energy War That Erdogan Is Winning

The Turkish Republic of Northern…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration

By Irina Slav - Oct 13, 2017, 9:28 AM CDT CVX

Chevron has decided to drop its US$500-million exploration program in the Great Australian Bight off the coast of South Australia as low oil prices make the commercial viability of any potential discovery doubtful, the company said in a statement.

Chevron acknowledged that the Great Bight has great potential, but added that in the current price environment, other projects better deserved the capital that Chevron would have had to allocate for exploration in the frontier region.

The U.S. giant has become the second Big Oil player to quit the Great Australian Bight, after last year BP dropped its exploration plans there.

BP faced a lot of environmental opposition and pressure from local authorities to make one environmental assessment after another there, and now Chevron’s exit from the Bight is seen by the local energy industry as a painful blow: exploration spending in Australia, both onshore and offshore, is at a 30-year low, according to Reuters.

Chevron, made a point of noting in its statement that their exit from the Bight had nothing to do with regulations. "This is a commercial decision and was not due to government policy, regulatory, community or environmental concerns."

The Great Australian Bight is a challenging place for oil and gas exploration because of its notoriously rough waters. It is also home to a great diversity of marine life, which is what has set environmentalists’ sights on oil and gas companies with interests there. These interests are motivated by resources that Wood Mackenzie has estimated at up to 1.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Related: Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association lamented the lack of sufficient investment in Australia’s energy resources following Chevron’s statement, although it did acknowledge the challenging oil price situation.

For environmental groups, the news is excellent, and now their only target in the Great Australian Bight is Norway’s Statoil, which last year acquired two of BP’s exploration permits.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal

Next Post

UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com