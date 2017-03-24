Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Canadian Province Reviews Oil Pipeline Standards After Spill

Why Shell’s Oil Sands Sell Off Is Great News For Canadian Oil

Why Shell’s Oil Sands Sell Off Is Great News For Canadian Oil

The recent announcement by Canadian…

Clean Energy Can Bring $10 Trillion Annual Benefits By 2050

Clean Energy Can Bring $10 Trillion Annual Benefits By 2050

Global GDP could be boosted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Province Reviews Oil Pipeline Standards After Spill

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2017, 11:17 AM CDT Oil Spill

Saskatchewan will review the engineering standards and other rules for crude oil pipelines following a more than 200,000-liter crude oil spill from a Husky Energy-operated pipeline last summer. The spill, in the North Saskatchewan River, forced two towns to seek alternative water supplies until the spill was contained.

At the time, a government probe concluded that the pipeline had leaked because a buckle had cracked as a result of ground movement. Now, the Saskatchewan authorities plan to strengthen regulations regarding pipelines near water, and as part of this, it will review the designs of existing pipelines.

Meanwhile, Husky Energy reported yet another leak yesterday, this time from a pipeline in Alberta, according to a company spokesman, where 25,000 liters of oil were spilled and are now in the process of being cleaned up.

Such incidents have played a central role in fueling anti-pipeline sentiment in both Canada and the U.S. Although the infrastructure is vital for the energy industry, which supports hundreds of thousands of households in oil-rich Alberta and Saskatchewan, opposition is also strong, prompting lengthy reviews of new pipeline projects.

Late last year, environmental opposition led to the suspension of one Canadian pipeline project, the Northern Gateway, on the grounds of what PM Trudeau said were excessive risks. In acknowledgment of the fact that Canada’s oil production is growing and its pipeline network will soon run out of capacity, he approved two new pipelines in November: Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain and Enbridge’s Line 3 overhaul.

South of the border, the situation is pretty much the same, with two projects drawing major attention: Keystone XL and Dakota Access. Both these were suspended by the previous administration, but were given the go-ahead by President Trump shortly after taking office.

Related: OPEC Out Of Moves As Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Glut In 2018

Opposition was strong against both projects, but the new administration’s priority list has energy independence as one of the top entries, granting approval for all projects seen as moving it in the right direction. The Dakota Access should start moving oil before the end of this week after receiving final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of a short stretch that became the object of heated controversy. Official White House approval for Keystone XL is expected today.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Accelerates Visa Procedure for Business Execs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com