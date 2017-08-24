Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Plan To Change Oil Pricing For Asia Faces Resistance

Trump’s Atlantic Drilling Plan May Be A Lost Cause

Trump’s Atlantic Drilling Plan May Be A Lost Cause

Key figures in both the…

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Two significant politically divided oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Pre-Salt Tenders Attract 10 Oil Companies’ Initial Interest

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Aug 24, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Brazil

Two tender rounds for exploration rights in the pre-salt areas of Brazil have attracted the attention of ten oil companies, according to a government official who spoke to Reuters on Thursday.

The second and third rounds of auctions for the area – considered to be one of the world’s most promising oil reserves – will take place on October 27th. Eight blocks in the Santos and Campos basins are up for tender.

"Today we have nine that have expressed interest in the second (auction) and ten that have expressed interest in the third," Waldyr Barrosos, director of the industry watchdog ANP said during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

This means nearly a dozen companies turned in a form expressing their interest in the bidding process. To become officially eligible to participate in the round, the firms would have to submit to a further registration process with Brasilia by September 8th.

The term “pre-salt fields” refers to areas where oil assets are buried under thick layers of salt on the surface of the ocean floor.

Discovered only 10 years ago, Brazil’s pre-salt area has rapidly become the biggest oil-producing area in the country. Just earlier this month, Petrobras discovered commercial oil in a whole new pre-salt area known as the Marlim Sul Field in the Campos Basin, located about 70 miles off the shore of Rio de Janeiro.

Because pre-salt layers—the geological layers that were laid before a layer of salt was created by the Gondwana breakup about 160-180 million years ago—are so deep underground that they are quite costly and difficult to drill. But according to Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, in recent weeks, oil has been extracted from the pre-salt offshore wells at the jaw-dropping cost of just $8 per barrel.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Next Post

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com