Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Rosneft Boosts Ties With Ex Juice King To Lift Trade In Europe

Where Is Tesla’s Model 3 Beta Prototype?

Where Is Tesla’s Model 3 Beta Prototype?

As Tesla’s stock price falls…

Global Energy Advisory 3rd March 2017

Global Energy Advisory 3rd March 2017

The Syrian army has retaken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Regains Deepwater Drilling Appetite

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2017, 12:21 PM CST Offshore Oil

After three years of deepwater exploration in the doldrums, the big international oil companies are resuming their offshore exploration efforts with lowered costs and highly selective smarter choices for drilling areas, as oil prices have recovered from last year’s $30-per-barrel-lows.

According to managers from major companies who attended the CERAWeek industry conference in Houston this week, the oil price recovery, low service costs, and the companies’ slashed costs and streamlined operations will be manifesting in increased exploration activity, following more than two years of downturn.

Our competition over the past years has evolved from ‘we want to be the best in deepwater’ to ‘we want to compete with shale’ to ‘we want to beat the Permian’,” Royal Dutch Shell’s executive vice president for deepwater, Wael Sawan, told Reuters in an interview.

The manager also noted that his company had cut well, logistics and staff costs to such an extent that some project developments in the Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria would turn in profits at oil prices below $40 per barrel.

In addition, not only Shell, but all companies, are picking developments in areas near existing sites and fields to cut costs and increase chances of discoveries, and those areas are mostly found offshore Brazil, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia.

It is a very selective, sniper focus,” Sawan told Reuters.

Related: U.S. Shale Kills Off The Oil Price Rally

The cut in upstream investments over the past couple of years, especially those in costly large offshore projects, could lead to a shortage of oil supply in a few years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said earlier this week.

In its forecasts on the 2017 global oil and gas exploration market, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in December that it expected exploration to return to profitability in 2017 after five years of only single-digit returns.

Smarter portfolio choices and lower costs are already paying off,” Dr Andrew Latham, vice president of exploration at Wood Mackenzie, noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

World Bank Tribunal Annuls Venezuela Damages Reward For Exxon

Next Post

Rosneft Boosts Ties With Ex Juice King To Lift Trade In Europe

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com