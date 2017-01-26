Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Big Oil May Not Need To Borrow To Pay Dividends For The First Time In 5 Years

Saudi Oil Minister Shrugs At U.S. Shale Recovery

Saudi Oil Minister Shrugs At U.S. Shale Recovery

Despite the increased efficiency and…

Saudis Warn Computer Virus That Hit Aramco In 2012 Has Returned

Saudis Warn Computer Virus That Hit Aramco In 2012 Has Returned

Saudi Arabia has issued a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil May Not Need To Borrow To Pay Dividends For The First Time In 5 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2017, 5:07 PM CST Offshore rig

The hefty cost cuts that the supermajors have made over the past two years, combined with relatively stable oil prices that are now over $50, could mean that Big Oil may not have to resort to borrowing in order to pay the sacred dividends for the first time in five years, Bloomberg reports, quoting analysts at brokerage Jefferies International.

The slashed costs – including sweeping job cuts – and the canceling and delaying of highly capital-intensive projects have helped the world’s five biggest oil companies to stop bleeding cash and return to generating cash flows.

“As a group they are at peak debt levels now,” Jason Gammel, a London-based analyst at Jefferies, told Bloomberg, referring to operating and capital efficiency at ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, Total SA, and BP.

Since the oil prices started crashing in 2014, supermajors had amassed more and more debt. As of the middle of last year, Big Oil’s debts were rising, cash flows dropping, and capex diminishing, but dividends firmly held.

Now it looks like the tide is slowly turning, thanks to higher oil prices, leaner operations, and cost cuts.

Related: Robots Over Roughnecks: Next Drilling Boom Might Not Add Many Jobs

Jefferies has estimated that when oil prices were around US$100 per barrel in 2014, the Big Five had generated a combined US$180 billion in cash from operations. In 2016, the total cash from operations had plunged to US$83 billion. But higher oil prices are expected to help the now ‘leaner and meaner’ oil majors to generate US$142 billion from operations this year, and US$176 billion next year, according to Jefferies.

In the next two weeks, the Big Five will report fourth-quarter figures, and analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg point to Exxon, Chevron and BP booking their first annual profit rises since 2014. More specifically, Chevron is projected to return to profit; Exxon is expected to book a 5.8-percent increase in income; Shell is seen reporting increased profit for a second quarter in a row; BP is likely to post higher adjusted earnings for the first time in nine successive quarters; and Total is seen posting a 4.3-percent increase in adjusted net income.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Court Shuts Down Nigeria Oil Spill Case Against Shell

Next Post

UK Court Shuts Down Nigeria Oil Spill Case Against Shell

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Has The OPEC Rally Gone Too Far?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com