WTI Crude 49.25 -1.54 -3.03%
Brent Crude 55.62 -1.38 -2.42%
Mars US 50.52 -1.52 -2.92%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
Urals 52.08 -1.52 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +0.89 +1.88%
Natural Gas 2.865 -0.06 -1.98%
Marine 54.93 +0.80 +1.48%
Murban 57.38 +0.90 +1.59%
Iran Heavy Crude 51.88 -1.96 -3.64%
Basra Light 51.65 -1.25 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 55.22 -1.99 -3.48%
Girassol 55.60 -1.81 -3.15%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 37.27 -1.52 -3.92%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 37.75 -9.50 -20.11%
Giddings 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
ANS West Coast 55.34 -0.46 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 43.24 -1.50 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 45.74 -1.50 -3.18%
Kansas Common 41.00 +0.75 +1.86%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.00 +0.00%
  • 1 hour Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 3 hours Barclays: Canada's Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 5 hours Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico's Power Back Online
  • 8 hours New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 10 hours U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 11 hours Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 17 hours Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 22 hours Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 1 day U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 1 day Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 1 day IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 1 day Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 1 day TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 1 day Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 2 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 2 days Europe's Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 2 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 2 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 2 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 2 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 2 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 2 days Libya's Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 3 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 3 days India Set To Become World's Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 3 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 3 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 3 days Despite Musk's Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 3 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 4 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 4 days Russia's Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week's Fire
  • 4 days China's EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 4 days Libya's Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 4 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 4 days Qatar's Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 7 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 7 days Canada's Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 7 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 7 days Canada's Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order

Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China

Oil Markets Fear An OPEC Compliance Collapse

Oil prices have fallen back…

Oil prices have fallen back…

Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

Japanese research have concluded tests…

Japanese research have concluded tests…

Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Canada Oil

Canadian mid-cap oil and gas drillers could actually benefit from the slower production growth because it would boost capital efficiency and lower risks, according to research by Barclays.

Canada’s exploration and production (E&P) companies do not usually promise high growth in output, unlike U.S. oil and gas drillers, Barclays says, as reported by Reuters.

In Canada’s oil and gas industry as a whole, a slowdown in production growth could ease some of the pressure on service costs and mitigate pipeline pressures, according to Barclays.  

Three of Canada’s mid-caps that have seen their stocks drop by 40 percent or more year-to-date are poised to be the top candidates for moving to a sustainable/income model. These are Bonavista Energy, Crescent Point, and Obsidian Energy, according to Barclays.

Another three mid-caps have deep asset portfolios, and this is expected to help them to continue to grow. These firms, according to Barclays, are ARC Resources, Seven Generations, and Paramount Resources.

Canada’s oil-producing regions saw the highest increase in insolvencies over the 12 months to June 2017, according to an insolvency report by the federal government from early September. Total insolvencies in Alberta were up 11.6 percent over the 12-month period to June, with actual bankruptcies up by 4.5 percent to 5,346, and bankruptcy proposals up by 16.9 percent to 8,015.

Last week, Statistics Canada said that following an eight-month streak of increases, Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially flat in July, driven down by a decline in oil and gas extraction.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector contracted 1.2 percent in July, dragged down for the most part by a 1.8-percent drop in the oil and gas extraction industry.

“Despite what’s been a collapse in energy sector cap-ex, the prior investment spree is continuing to bear fruit today in increased output,” Nick Exarhos at CIBC World Markets said in a note, commenting on the GDP figures.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

