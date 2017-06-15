Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

195,700 Acres In Nevada For Auctioned Oil Projects

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

Saudis Cut Back Oil Supply To Asia, Slash Exports To U.S.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s defacto leader…

India’s Gold Demand Booms Ahead Of Regulation Shakeup

India’s Gold Demand Booms Ahead Of Regulation Shakeup

Gold demand in India is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP, Reliance To Invest $6B In India’s Deepwater Offshore Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2017, 5:10 PM CDT Offshore

UK supermajor BP and India’s Reliance Industries Limited will invest US$6 billion in the development of three projects from already-discovered deepwater gas fields offshore India, BP said in a statement on Thursday.

BP and Reliance will award contracts to continue the development of deepwater gas fields in Block KGD6 off India’s east coast. This project is seen coming on stream in 2020 and producing up to 12 million cubic meters (425 million cubic feet) of gas a day.

The companies intend to file development plans for the other two projects with the Indian government by the end of this year, BP said. The three projects, when developed, are expected to bring a total of 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day in new domestic gas production, and are expected to start production between 2020 and 2022.

We are delighted to progress these developments, which will provide India with much needed indigenous energy and support the Prime Minister’s call for import substitution and the development of a gas-based economy,” Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said in the statement.

According to BP, India’s current natural gas consumption is more than 5 billion cubic feet a day, and it aims to double gas consumption by 2022. Gas from the three new projects is expected to help cut India’s dependence on imports and account for over 10 percent of India’s expected gas demand in 2022.

Apart from the deepwater gas projects, BP and Reliance also agreed to expand their partnership in India’s downstream sector, where BP has a solid presence, and in areas including differentiated fuels, mobility, and advanced low-carbon energy solutions.

Back in 2011, BP acquired a 30-percent stake in many oil and gas blocks in India operated by Reliance Industries, including the KGD6 block. Since then, the two companies have invested a total of US$1.6 billion in deepwater exploration and production, BP said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pemex To Restart Mexico’s Biggest Refinery After Major Fire

Next Post

195,700 Acres In Nevada For Auctioned Oil Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

“By 2030, 95% Of Consumers In The World Won’t Own A Car”

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com