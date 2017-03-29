Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria State Owned Oil Company Refocuses On Power Generation

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

With Trump’s $500-billion infrastructure plan…

Is The End Of The Escondida Strike A ''Disaster'' For This Mega-Mine?

Is The End Of The Escondida Strike A ''Disaster'' For This Mega-Mine?

The end of the strike…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Aims For $3B Additional Cash Flow From Downstream Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2017, 5:04 PM CDT BP

Despite the fact that it plans to raise its oil production, BP will not be investing in new refineries, but will seek to revamp existing plants and grow its retail network of filling stations to increase free cash flow from downstream operations by $3 billion by 2021, Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive Downstream at BP, told Reuters.

BP generated $5.6 billion in free cash flow in refining, trading and marketing last year, a 25-percent increase compared to 2014, despite the low refining margins, Erginbilgic told Reuters.

For 2016, the group’s total underlying operating cash flow, excluding pre-tax Gulf of Mexico payments, was $17.8 billion, down from $20.3 billion in 2015, BP’s 2016 results show.

BP’s recent strategy update states that in the upstream business the group expects more than 1 million barrels per day of new oil equivalent production by 2021 from 2016.

By 2021, BP sees the downstream business delivering $9-10 billion of pre-tax free cash flow, with returns of around 20 percent in 2021.

The UK supermajor is happy with its current refining operations portfolio, but it could sell “one or two assets, making very good money today because the tide went up for these assets,” the manager told Reuters.

Last year, BP agreed to buy, rebrand and operate 527 fuel and convenience sites, as well as an additional 16 sites currently under construction, from Australian supermarket retailer Woolworths for US$1.3 billion.

Related: Asia’s Top LNG Players Forming Buyers Club

This model could be replicated in markets such as Mexico, Indonesia, China and India, Erginbilgic told Reuters.

The fuel and lubricants marketing business could generate additional $2 billion in cash flow by 2021, double the cash from refining and petrochemicals, according to BP’s head of downstream.

Refining margins, which had been shielding integrated oil companies from heftier losses during the worst of the downturn, have been deteriorating and in 2016 they were no longer the one solid source of profit for the majors like they were in recent years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Egypt To Pay Off Half Of $3.5B Dues To Oil Firms In Coming Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com