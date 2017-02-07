Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Why The Electric Car Boom Could Cause Another Oil Price Crash

Why The Electric Car Boom Could Cause Another Oil Price Crash

A rapid market penetration of…

Trumps Military Plans Could Send Cobalt Prices Sky High

Trumps Military Plans Could Send Cobalt Prices Sky High

After having risen more than…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australian Driller Finds 1.5B Barrels Off Senegal Coast

By Irina Slav - Feb 07, 2017, 2:19 PM CST Senegal Oil Tanker

Australian exploration company FAR announced it had discovered more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude off the coast of Senegal, as a result of a 3D seismic study. The figure, FAR said, was 50 percent higher than the estimate from an earlier review of the reserves in the SNE field.

Of the total, FAR’s share is a net 234 million barrels, proportionate to its 15 percent in the project, which spans three deepwater blocks offshore the West African country.

Last month, the company estimated SNE’s reserves at 641 million barrels of oil, saying that the place was “one of the world's most attractive emerging basins for oil and gas exploration.” Production is set to start by 2022, with a maximum daily yield of 140,000 barrels.

According to the Australian company, which is currently drilling a fifth appraisal well in the area, once commercial-scale production begins, output will rise fast because of low drilling and production costs.

Senegal is attracting much attention from the oil industry: a couple of weeks ago Cairn Energy announced it was preparing for the launch of its third drilling program in the country’s shelf, after making two substantial discoveries in the area three years ago. SNE was one of these, and Cairn’s estimates of the field’s recoverable reserves were between 274 and 900 million barrels.

Related: Oil Prices Fall Ahead Of Inventory Data

BP is also eyeing Senegal’s offshore oil: last month the company said it had struck a deal with Kosmos Energy to acquire its 32.49-percent stake in two offshore blocks there. BP’s chief executive Bob Dudley referred to the area, including Mauritania’s shelf, as “an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin.”

The SNE field is developed by a joint venture with Cairn as operator with 40 percent, FAR has 15 percent, ConocoPhillips has 35 percent, and Senegal’s state oil company Petrosen has 10 percent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Exports Boost Canada’s Second Straight Monthly Trade Surplus

Next Post

Oil Exports Boost Canada’s Second Straight Monthly Trade Surplus

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com