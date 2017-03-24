Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Argentine Firm Plans $2.3B Investment In Vaca Muerta Shale

How OPEC Shot Itself In The Foot

How OPEC Shot Itself In The Foot

As OPEC closes in on…

Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Into A Nosedive

Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Into A Nosedive

Oil prices fell once again…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentine Firm Plans $2.3B Investment In Vaca Muerta Shale

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2017, 12:56 PM CDT Vaca Muerta

Argentine exploration and production firm Tecpetrol has plans to invest $2.3 billion on gas exploration in the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation. As part of the plan, Tecpetrol, which is the fifth largest energy company in the country, will drill 150 wells over the next three years in the Fortin de Piedra block.

Tecpetrol eyes daily output of 14 million cu m of gas by 2019, which is equal to 50 percent of Argentina’s current natural gas imports, according to a union leader who took part in the talks between the government and Tecpetrol regarding the investment program.

The investment news comes after Mauricio Macri’s government implemented some significant legislative changes to encourage more foreign investments in Argentina’s oil and gas industry.

For gas investors, the government came up with price incentives that will shield them from market prices until 2022. So, next year, gas producers in Vaca Muerta will receive $7.50 per MMBtu of gas at the wellhead, which will gradually decline to $6 per MMBtu by 2021.

Another part of efforts to stimulate energy investments came in the form of scrapping a duty on oil product exports. Last year, Macri’s government also pledged to remove subsidies for the local oil and gas industry, although it gave no timeline for this.

Related: The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point

The Vaca Muerta formation is estimated to hold some 16.2 billion barrels of crude oil and 308 trillion cu ft of natural gas, which makes it the second-largest in terms of gas reserves globally.

Among the Big Oil players who have declared interest in taking part in the development of Vaca Muerta are Chevron and Exxon. They have already invested in exploration there: Exxon has splashed $250 million and plans to add another $10 billion to this over the next 20-30 years. Chevron invested $1.5 billion when it struck a joint venture deal with YPF three years ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Province Reviews Oil Pipeline Standards After Spill

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com