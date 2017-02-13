Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Aramco Strikes Oil Delivery Deal With Chinese Refiner

Expensive Middle East Crude Could Lose Market Share To U.S. Shale

Expensive Middle East Crude Could Lose Market Share To U.S. Shale

The Brent-WTI spread has significantly…

Coal Prices Continue To Rise As Indonesia Blocks Coal Exports

Coal Prices Continue To Rise As Indonesia Blocks Coal Exports

Coal prices continue to rally…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Strikes Oil Delivery Deal With Chinese Refiner

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2017, 9:39 AM CST China Refinery

Saudi Aramco will deliver crude oil to Chinese refiner Huajin Chemical Industries under a new deal—a first for the two companies, sources in the know told Reuters.

Aramco will supply light crude that will enable Huajin to expand its naphtha output, which in turn will help it to grow its petrochemicals output, the sources said. The deal comes a few months after Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s largest supplier of crude oil.

A data analysis from S&P Global Platts released earlier today revealed that Chinese refineries’ throughput in December averaged 11.31 million bpd, up by 3.6 percent on December 2015 and a record high. Imports of fuels stood at an average 1 million barrels per day. Apparent demand for crude in the Asian nation, as based on official statistics, was also up, by 2.3 percent to 11.69 million tons.

The current quarter is expected to see higher demand for fuels, after the end of maintenance season.

Saudi Arabia is a long-term supplier of China’s state-owned energy majors. This was what prevented it from keeping its place as #1 supplier: growing demand for crude oil from the so-called teapot refineries—which are much more flexible in their contractual terms—helped Russia to get ahead.

Related: Qatar Petroleum Continues To Climb Past The Oil Majors

Put in a position to catch up, and with a much-advertised IPO on the way, Aramco will naturally be looking for more opportunities to market its product. As the world’s second-largest consumer of crude, China is an obvious target market.

China’s total oil imports last year hit a new high, with foreign oil satisfying more than 64 percent of demand – a trend that is seen to continue over the next four years. In the 2015- 2020 five-year plan, total imports are projected to increase by 17 percent, mostly on the back of falling domestic output, itself a result of maturing fields and high production costs.
This year alone, according to state giant CNPC, domestic demand for crude will hit 12 million barrels daily, which would necessitate a 5.3-percent increase in imports.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA Tracks 40 Percent Compliance Rate For Non-OPEC Deal Participants

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com