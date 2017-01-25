Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

GE Offers To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

Will The Global Puppet Masters Destroy Ukraine’s Gas Transit Business

The natural gas-transit business of…

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Consensus At OPEC Monitoring Meeting

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Consensus At OPEC Monitoring Meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Pulls Out Of Joint Venture Talks With Petronas

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2017, 9:14 AM CST Refining Malaysia

Saudi Aramco has pulled out of a planned joint venture with Malaysia’s state-owned oil company Petronas, concerning the construction and operation of a major refining and petrochemical complex in southern Malaysia, according to sources close to the deal.

The multi-billion-dollar Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development was planned to have a daily throughput rate of 300,000 barrels of crude, producing 7.7 million tons of petrochemicals annually. The complex would have also included a regasification terminal for LNG.

No reasons were given for the shelving, either by Aramco or by Petronas, with both companies telling the WSJ that they did not comment on speculation.

The Malaysian company last year sought to borrow US$7.2 billion to advance the project, estimated to be worth some US$20.1 billion. According to the Wall Street Journal, Aramco has concluded after a feasibility study that the project will not yield the desirable level of returns.

Both Aramco and Petronas have been hit by the oil price crash and it makes sense for the world’s largest oil company, by output, to be more cautious with future projects especially in light of its upcoming IPO in 2018. Yesterday, media reported that Aramco is seeking advisers on the listing, sending out requests for proposals to large and small investment banks. Aramco expects the IPO to bring in some US$100 billion for 5 percent of the company.

Petronas, for its part, has been looking for new revenue streams after having to axe 1,000 jobs and squeezing capex by US$11.3 billion (50 billion ringgit) over the period from 2016 to 2020.

The Malaysian company last month announced it had found a new location for its US$27-billion LNG project in Canada, the Pacific NorthWest LNG, in response to environmental opposition to its first choice of location. The final investment decision on this project should be made by the end of the first quarter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Helps Japan Book Trade Surplus In 2016

Next Post

GE Offers To Invest In Nigeria’s Refineries

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Alt text

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com