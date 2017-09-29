Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.62 +0.06 +0.12%
Brent Crude 57.11 -0.05 -0.09%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.03 +0.02 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.36 -0.67 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 40.67 -0.62 -1.50%
Canadian Condensate 53.62 -0.47 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 53.92 -0.62 -1.14%
Sweet Crude 49.72 -0.62 -1.23%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Peace Sour 47.18 -0.46 -0.97%
Light Sour Blend 49.18 -0.46 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53.58 -0.61 -1.13%
Central Alberta 48.68 -0.46 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 8 hours Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 12 hours Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 13 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 15 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 16 hours Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 18 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 19 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 21 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 1 day Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 1 day China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 2 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 2 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 2 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 2 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 2 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 3 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 3 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 3 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 3 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 3 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 3 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 3 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 4 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 4 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 4 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 4 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 4 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 7 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 7 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 7 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 7 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 7 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 7 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension

Breaking News:

Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo

The Advertising Breakthrough Revolutionizing The Market

The Advertising Breakthrough Revolutionizing The Market

To date, it has been…

US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

A potential end to the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo

By Damir Kaletovic - Sep 29, 2017, 3:00 AM CDT OPEC

Sources have told Reuters that the Saudi drive to get OPEC on board with production cuts last year—threatening to quit the bloc if members disagreed—was in part meant to maximize Aramco’s valuation with higher oil prices ahead of its planned IPO.

An Aramco IPO changes everything for OPEC.

The Kingdom would be the only OPEC country with a national oil firm listed abroad, and listing abroad means listening to private investor sentiment. It also means adhering to listing rules, including anti-trust legislation, particularly in the United States, which frowns on “price fixing”—a practice Aramco could be accused of under the current production quota scenario.

“Once a stake in Aramco is floated, however, the company will have to take into account the interests of outside investors,” Reuters wrote, citing industry sources.

It’s no longer about market share for Saudi Arabia, which is why the Kingdom has become much less focused on keeping the pumps on high.

The newspaper quoted a high-level OPEC source as expressing surprise at how quickly the Kingdom became “the main price hawk” and “shifted from its policy of prioritizing market share, by pumping oil at full tilt, to supporting production cuts following its decision to list Aramco.”

Related: US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

Now it’s about making Aramco more attractive, and that’s a major challenge. The most obvious way to make Aramco more attractive is to see the price of oil jump, but—as the modest results of the OPEC production cuts showed—that’s easier said than done. The Saudis aren’t the swing producer they used to be, and it’s not as easy as it used to be to control the price of oil by turning up the pumps or shutting them down.

Now the market has U.S. shale, and they’re not just pumping out at full tilt with no thought for the supply glut or oil prices. U.S. shale producers are focusing on ROI (return on investment). When Nigerian and Libyan oil production clawed its way back to the world market after a revival of militant attacks in the former, and the post-Gaddafi chaos of the latter, U.S. shale responded by cutting capital expenditure, as Bloomberg notes. They’re thinking long-term ROI, not immediate crash and burn gains.

Revising the tax base and royalties set-up for Aramco are two other ways to make it more attractive. Corporate tax reductions have already been made, and a change to royalties is being discussed, along with cost-cutting measures. 

The Saudi plan is to list some 5 percent of Aramco by the end of next year on the Riyadh stock exchange, and possibly also in London or New York, though the latter appears to be favored at present.

The Saudis are expecting the IPO to value Aramco at $2 trillion—at least. But it’s a price tag that will depend on oil prices, and talk is that they need $60 oil for the IPO to make sense for Aramco.

In the meantime, the Saudis have lost some of their market share, both to Russia and Iraq.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion

Next Post

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com