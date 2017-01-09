Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Naftogaz Expects Gas Supply “Provocations” From Gazprom

Libya To Re-Open Last Major Oil Export Terminal

Libya To Re-Open Last Major Oil Export Terminal

The final major oil export…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Remain Under $60 In H1 2017

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Remain Under $60 In H1 2017

On the back of OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Angola Cuts Supply As Part Of OPEC Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 09, 2017, 9:43 AM CST Offshore platform

Angola has become the latest OPEC member to announce the beginning of production cuts as part of the cartel’s deal to curtail production in a bid to lift oil prices.

Angola’s state-run company Sonangol has said that it had cut crude production by 78,000 bpd to 1.673 million bpd as part of the OPEC agreement.

Angola, whose economy has heavily suffered from the oil price bust, is now complying with the OPEC deal, hoping that prices will go up. Oil output and supporting activities make up around 45 percent of Angola’s GDP, and oil accounts for more than 95 percent of the country’s exports, OPEC’s facts and figures show.

With the low oil prices battering state revenues, however, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that Angola’s GDP did not rise at all in 2016, and will tick up 1.5 percent in 2017, while consumer prices are expected to have surged by 33.7 percent last year and to rise by 38.3 percent this year.

State oil company Sonangol has also felt the weight of the oil price slump, to the point that employees have recently complained that they were not being provided basic washroom supplies.

But it seems that Angola is honoring—at least for now—its commitment to start cutting oil output.

Related: Will Natural Gas Go On Another Run In 2017?

On Friday, Kuwait said that it lowered production for January as part of the deal, and statements and reports suggest that Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Venezuela are also cutting their respective output.

OPEC’s latest production figures show that in the second and third quarter of 2016, Angola was Africa’s largest oil producer, overtaking Nigeria which had to cope with militant attacks in the Niger Delta. In November 2016, OPEC’s secondary sources put Nigeria and Angola’s output at 1.692 million bpd each, with Angolan and Nigerian production rising the most from October. But while Nigeria is exempt from OPEC cuts, Angola has pledged to cut and has started reducing supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Next Post

North Sea Field Decommissioning Comes At A Hefty Price

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com