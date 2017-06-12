Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran Aims To Develop Its Largest Oil Field

How “Zombie” Funds Are Disrupting Oil Prices

How “Zombie” Funds Are Disrupting Oil Prices

As short-term oil prices continue…

Which Top 3 Polluter Dominates Wind And Solar?

Which Top 3 Polluter Dominates Wind And Solar?

The world’s top 3 polluters…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts: Investment In Renewables An Opportunity For Oil Majors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2017, 12:30 PM CDT Wind

As wind and solar power are expected to upend the global energy market over the next few decades, clean energy is not only a threat to legacy oil and gas operations--it is an opportunity for oil majors to diversify and future-proof their portfolios after 2030, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in an analysis on Monday.

Oil and gas demand growth is expected to slow by the middle of next decade, while renewables—now a niche market—are seen growing much bigger, according to WoodMac.

Although some oil majors have tentatively taken baby steps beyond their core oil and gas businesses, most have yet to make strategic decisions. However, the “case for the Majors to build a renewables position is increasingly compelling,” Wood Mackenzie said, adding that “the value proposition is also competitive versus some upstream investments, with long-life cash flow a key attraction.”

Renewables will be the fastest-growing primary energy source globally over the next 20 years. Currently, non-hydro renewables account for 1 percent of the world’s total energy needs, as compared to 55 percent of the needs met by oil and gas, WoodMac’s analysis shows.

“A potential tipping point for the shift into wind and solar could be an anticipated decline in the Majors’ hydrocarbon production. With new resources needed to sustain volumes beyond 2025, wind and solar could step in to the breach if discovered resource commercialisation, M&A and exploration fail to deliver, or economics weigh against continued development,” the consultancy said.

Even though investing in renewables would not alter significantly the portfolios of the oil majors for decades, such investment is an opportunity for them, according to WoodMac.

In order to have the same market share in renewables as they have in oil and gas—12 percent—oil majors would need to invest US$350 billion in wind and solar by 2035, WoodMac said, but judged this “an unlikely scenario”. Still, renewables could represent more than one-fifth of total capital allocation for the most active majors after 2030, the analysts reckon.

Related: Expert Analysis: Bullish Sentiment Is Fading Fast

They [the oil companies] are recognising it is a megatrend; it’s not a fad, it’s not going away. There is definitely a risk to their core business,” UK daily The Guardian quoted Wood Mackenzie’s Valentina Kretzschmar, director of research, as saying.

But wind and solar will be increasingly important strategic growth themes that cannot afford to be ignored as the Majors plan to 2035 and beyond,” WoodMac noted in its analysis.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq To Raise Oil Export Terminal Capacity To 1 Million Bpd

Next Post

Iran Aims To Develop Its Largest Oil Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com