Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Analyst: Expect $30 Oil In 2018 Unless OPEC Deepens Cuts

Conflicting News Keeps Oil Prices Down

Conflicting News Keeps Oil Prices Down

In this oil price climate,…

Global Energy Advisory - 16th June 2017

Global Energy Advisory - 16th June 2017

Libya is getting closer to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Analyst: Expect $30 Oil In 2018 Unless OPEC Deepens Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 19, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT OPEC

Oil prices could plunge to US$30 a barrel in 2018 and maintain that low price for some two years, if OPEC fails to make steeper output cuts, Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of oil and gas consultancy FGE, said at a conference on Monday.

The current OPEC cuts could be enough to keep the price of oil at around US$50 per barrel for the rest of this year, Fesharaki said at the International Association for Energy Economics conference in Singapore, as quoted by Platts.

But next year, new supply is expected to overtake demand growth if OPEC doesn’t deepen the production cuts. This would send oil prices lower, according to Fesharaki.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that non-OPEC production in 2018 would increase by 1.5 million barrels daily – a rate that would surpass the growth of global demand.

Speaking at the Singapore conference on Monday, FGE’s Fesharaki said that the key question for the oil market was whether U.S. shale production had a limit. If there is a limit, OPEC’s cuts might work, but if there isn’t a limit, or if shale output in Argentina surges, OPEC’s strategy with the cuts would fail, Platts quoted Fesharaki as saying.

In 2018, the surplus is expected to grow, due to higher production in U.S. shale, Nigeria, Libya, and Kazakhstan, according Fesharaki. Russia, on the other hand, would be a wild card, because upstream investments are expected to increase there, he noted.

Within OPEC, it’s only Saudi Arabia that has the capacity to cut deeper, and it would be up to them to decide, according to Fesharaki.

Related: Big Oil Opposes Trump’s Budget Plans

“If Saudi Arabia believes there is a limit to US production, they will cut... critical decisions will have to be taken [by Riyadh] in the middle of next year or towards the end of next year,” Platts quoted Fesharaki as saying.

Despite the fact that OPEC and non-OPEC partners rolled over the cuts into March 2018, the oil market wasn’t enthusiastic about the extension as-is, and oil prices have dropped some 13 percent since the cuts were extended.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rosneft Strikes First Oil In Eastern Arctic

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Alt text

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Alt text

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com