Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kinder Morgan Begins Talks With Canadian Pension Funds For Trans Mountain Expans

Is The Bakken A Bust?

Is The Bakken A Bust?

After North Dakota’s largest-ever increase…

Banking Giants Miss Out On Oil’s Biggest IPO

Banking Giants Miss Out On Oil’s Biggest IPO

The Saudi Aramco IPO is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Amid Tension With Russia, Belarus Signs Deal With Iran

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 17, 2017, 4:54 PM CST Oil Refinery

This month—for the first time in the East European country’s history—Belarus signed a contract to purchase crude oil from the National Iranian Oil Company.

A row between the former Soviet state and Russia over oil prices caused the latter to cut energy exports to Belarus in the second half of 2016, leading Minsk to approve energy purchases from Iran. Moscow is still threatening further cuts, which could mean more contracts making their way to Tehran, a country with which Russia has allied geopolitically.

The issue began when Belarus complained of the $132 per 1,000 cubic meters rate set by the Russian company Gazprom. Minsk started underpaying for the gas shipments. Moscow says it is owed roughly $300 million due to the serial underpayments.

Over the course of the current diplomatic tensions with Russia, Belarus has bought Azerbaijani blends, but the importer stopped the transactions in search of a sour grade to replace Ural blends.

Belarus’ supplies from Russia are down six million tons (from 24 million to 18 million) from planned levels due to Moscow’s punitive measures, which could double in severity this year if an agreement is not reached soon, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

The lifting of international sanctions against Iran in January 2016 has allowed the Middle Eastern country to re-enter global energy markets and reclaim its position as the third-biggest producer of oil in the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Related: U.S. Rig Count Rises As Crude Inventory Levels Hit Record High

Iranian and Russian oil interests have been at odds with one another in Poland as well. Last August, reports spread that Poland had been plotting to replace Iran with Russia as its main fuel source, though traders had noted at the time that a shipment of two million barrels of Iranian crude was heading to the Polish port of Gdansk.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Rethink Aramco IPO: Pure Oil & Gas or Conglomerate?

Next Post

Kinder Morgan Begins Talks With Canadian Pension Funds For Trans Mountain Expans

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com