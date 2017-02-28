Menu
API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Oil Glut Reaches New Record

Energy Minister Novak: Russia Cuts More Oil Output In February

Energy Minister Novak: Russia Cuts More Oil Output In February

Russian energy minister Novak has…

OPEC Deal Cancelled Out By Rising Shale Output

OPEC Deal Cancelled Out By Rising Shale Output

As U.S. oil production continues…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2017, 6:15 PM CST Cushing tank farm

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 2.502 million barrels in United States crude inventories against expert predictions that domestic supplies would see a 2.8-million-barrel build.

While the build in crude oil inventories was smaller than analysts had predicted, it marks a new high in US inventories. The chart below displays the cumulative build, per API data, since the beginning of the year, based on this data:

API
4-Jan -7,400,000
10-Jan 1,500,000
18-Jan -5,042,000
24-Jan 2,930,000
31-Jan 5,800,000
7-Feb 14,227,000
14-Feb 9,940,000
22-Feb -884,000
28-Feb 2,502,000

  

Cumulative changes in crude oil stocks since Jan 4, 2017

The inventory picture based on EIA data is even less rosy:

EIA
5-Jan -7,100,000
12-Jan 4,100,000
19-Jan 2,300,000
25-Jan 2,800,000
1-Feb 6,500,000
8-Feb 13,800,000
15-Feb 9,500,000
23-Feb 600,000

Cumulative changes in crude oil stocks since Jan 5, 2017

Moments before the API data release, WTI and Brent benchmarks were divided with WTI trading down 0.19% at $53.95, and Brent trading up 0.11% at $56.48 after an earlier Reuter’s survey showed OPEC’s cut compliance had reached 94% in February, and the White House quashed rumors that the current ethanol mandate would be changed. This was tempered by fears that crude oil stocks would build yet again—and to record highs—ahead of this afternoon’s data.

The API also reported a 544,000-barrel build in inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility.

Gasoline inventories rose despite analyst predictions of a 1.5-million-barrel draw. Instead, gasoline inventories climbed 1.84 million barrels. At 4:54PM, gasoline was trading at $1.71, down 1.57%.

Distillates stocks saw a draw of 3.73 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices began to fall after shortly the API report’s release, with WTI trading at $53.87 and Brent trading at $56.40.

All eyes will be on the EIA inventory report tomorrow at 10:30EST to see what is in store for crude oil and gasoline stocks.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

