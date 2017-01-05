Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million

One day after Exxon announced…

Back To Black: At $50 Oil, Russia Could Soon Be Deficit-Free

Back To Black: At $50 Oil, Russia Could Soon Be Deficit-Free

Thanks to non-oil budget income,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

600 Hundred Arrested And 1 Dead As Mexican Gas Price Protests Intensify

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 05, 2017, 4:05 PM CST Mexican Protests

Some 600 people have been arrested, one policeman killed and around 300 stores looted as protests intensify in Mexico following the weekend decision to hike fuel prices by 20 percent, the Associated Press reports.

Citing Mexican business chambers, the news agency said that supplies of basic goods and fuel are under threat as protesters blockade highways, ports and terminals and the situation intensifies to chaos on the streets and looting.

As one of the more difficult to implement parts of the government’s sweeping energy reforms, deregulation required a 20 percent increase in fuel prices that has enraged the population.

On New Year’s Day, when the policy took effect, the cost of a gallon of standard-grade unleaded fuel was US$2.95, up 14 percent from the price of US$2.60 on 31 December. The price of premium fuel rose by up to 20 percent, according to the LA Times.

This situation is critical for Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who had promised that fuel prices would go down with the energy sector reforms.

Protests were easily sparked by opposition politicians who fed on the sudden removal of decades of set fuel prices and heavy subsidies for a population that is not accustomed to fuel price increases.

Related: 2017 – A Quiet Year For Oil?

The government only announced the deregulation of gas prices on 27 December, as part of the wider reforms being implemented to end the oil and gas monopoly enjoyed for decades by corruption-scandalized state-run Pemex.

The reforms will allow foreign companies to operate in Mexico’s lucrative oil and gas sector for the first time.

The Mexican president is calling for calm but has so far failed to convince the protesters that the alternative to fuel deregulation would have been much more painful for the economy. The government says that by March the market will be allowed to dictate fuel prices.

On Tuesday, Pemex warned that the blockades were affecting the distribution of fuel and that it had reached a "critical situation" in the northern states of Chihuahua and Durango and the central state of Morelos.

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fire Burns On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platform, 4 Rescued

Next Post

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com