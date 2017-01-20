Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

$50B Project Could Make Saudis Major Renewable Energy Exporters

The Rebound Is Here: Megaprojects Back On The Table

The Rebound Is Here: Megaprojects Back On The Table

The global investment cycle will…

Oil Tanks After EIA Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Tanks After EIA Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil prices didn’t fall much…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

$50B Project Could Make Saudis Major Renewable Energy Exporters

By Damir Kaletovic - Jan 19, 2017, 5:55 PM CST Saudi Solar

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says the Kingdom has designs of becoming a “major exporter” of renewable energy, targeting the European market for starters.

“If the region gets connected to Europe for example, then solar [power] that is produced in Saudi Arabia can be exported all the way to Europe through a network,” Al-Kalif told the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

“When it’s sunny in the region, it’s dark and cloudy sometimes in Europe… So we can be a major exporter. “

Riyadh plans to launch bidding soon for projects under the program.

“The projects are aimed to reach a capacity of 10 gigawatts by 2023 and will cost between US$30 and US$50 billion” Al-Falih said, adding that they will include solar and wind power projects. “Ten gigawatts is only the beginning,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is attempting to diversify its economy after it was hit hard by the oil-price crash.

To this end, Al-Falih also noted that there will be “significant investment” in nuclear energy, and that Saudi Arabia planned to export the power as well as the components and services.

Opposed to Al-Falih, energy expert Mohamed Ramady thinks that achieving a viable large-scale renewable energy application will be challenging and will take a significant amount of time, technical knowledge and coordination among various stakeholders.

Related: Saudi Arabia To Spend $50 Billion On Massive Solar Push

“The fact that there are many stakeholders in Saudi Arabia involved in the renewable energy program, such as KACST, KACARE, KAPSARC and KAUST among others ensures some duplication of effort and above all lack of specific focus for renewables,” said Ramady.

Al-Falih also indicated that Saudi Arabia and others are abiding by an OPEC deal that saw an oil production cut come into force at the beginning of this year. “Everybody I talk to is only committing, some of them have actually told me that they have exceeded their commitments,” he was quoted as saying.

According to US JP Morgan Bank, we won’t know exactly how much OPEC and non-OPEC countries have cut in terms of oil production until February, which is when this data is expected to be available.

Al-Falih refrained from speculating on oil prices now that production cuts have been made, but did note that there was an “element of uncertainty”.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil To Hold First Subsalt Oil Auctions Since 2013

Next Post

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Jump To 8.258 Million Bpd In November

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com