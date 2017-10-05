Venezuela And Russia Team Up To Tackle The Petrodollar

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.73 -0.06 -0.12%
Brent Crude 56.93 -0.07 -0.12%
Mars US 52.04 +0.79 +1.54%
Opec Basket 53.93 -0.36 -0.66%
Urals 53.60 +0.68 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Bonny Light 57.11 +1.08 +1.93%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.34 -0.08 -0.17%
Natural Gas 2.904 -0.02 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.13 +0.50 +0.93%
Murban 56.48 +0.60 +1.07%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.84 +1.04 +1.97%
Basra Light 52.90 +1.28 +2.48%
Saharan Blend 57.21 +1.03 +1.83%
Bonny Light 57.11 +1.08 +1.93%
Bonny Light 57.11 +1.08 +1.93%
Girassol 57.41 +1.03 +1.83%
Opec Basket 53.93 -0.36 -0.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.79 +0.97 +2.56%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
Giddings 41.00 +0.75 +1.86%
ANS West Coast 55.80 -0.35 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 44.74 +0.81 +1.84%
Eagle Ford 48.69 +0.81 +1.69%
Eagle Ford 48.69 +0.81 +1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.24 +0.81 +1.74%
Kansas Common 40.25 -0.50 -1.23%
Buena Vista 54.18 -0.44 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 3 hours Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 6 hours IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 7 hours Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 8 hours TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 10 hours Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 16 hours New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 21 hours Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 1 day Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 1 day Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 1 day IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 1 day Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 1 day Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 1 day Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 2 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 2 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 2 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 2 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 3 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 3 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 3 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 3 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 3 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 3 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 6 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 6 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 6 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 6 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 6 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 6 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 6 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 6 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 6 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 7 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 7 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 7 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Breaking News:

U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports

Alt Text

Russia, China To Benefit From U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela

Venezuela is growing closer to…

Alt Text

Kurdish Vote Won’t Spark A Sustained Oil Price Rally

The Kurdish independence referendum has…

Alt Text

Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Responding to new sanctions imposed…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela And Russia Team Up To Tackle The Petrodollar

By ZeroHedge - Oct 05, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Putin

Three weeks after the U.S. imposed financial sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to cripple its economy and choke the Maduro regime, which in turn prompted Caracas to announce it would no longer receive or send payments in dollars, Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro proposed to expand his own personal blockade of the U.S., by proposing that all oil producing countries discuss creating a currency basket for trading crude and refined products. One which is no longer reliant on the (petro)dollar. 

Developing a new mechanism of controlling the oil market is necessary,” Maduro said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Forum, being held in Moscow this week.

Quoted by RT, Maduro also blamed trade in crude oil paper futures as having an adverse impact on the oil market, which has undermined attempts by OPEC to stabilize prices. To counteract such "speculation", Maduro proposed an alternative currency basket, one which is based not on the world's reserve currency but includes the yuan, ruble, and other currencies, and which will mitigate the alleged adverse impact of futures trading.

(Click to enlarge)

Maduro's proposal is merely the latest not so veiled hint at dedolarizing the global financial system by bypassing the petrodollar entirely, and rearranging a new currency basket determined by the world's biggest oil producer, and largest oil importer.

Of course, Maduro is merely piggybacking on what China may already have in the works: recall that a month ago, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that China is preparing to launch a crude oil futures contract denominated in Chinese yuan and convertible into gold, potentially creating the most important Asian oil benchmark and allowing oil exporters to bypass U.S.-dollar denominated benchmarks by trading in yuan.

Related: Who Is Winning The Market Share War In China?

Maduro also insisted that Venezuela is dealing with its debt to Russia, currently in the billions, and that Rosneft's deal with Venezuelan state oil producer PDVSA is “subject to negotiation.” “We fulfill all the obligations to Russia. If we get more favorable terms for restructuring the debt, this will be the result of a deal between the two governments,” said Maduro. It was unclear how Putin felt toward said proposal. 

Maduro also complained that U.S. sanctions make it difficult to negotiate the debt issue with American debt holders (something the U.S. is well aware of).

(Click to enlarge)

Related: What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

In addition to switching to a Yuan-based basket, Caracas has been framing a plan to deliver its crude to alternative markets should the White House impose sanctions on trading the country's oil, Maduro said in response to a question on the possibility of PDVSA's default. Venezuela has plans A, B, C, and others. There are other international companies interested in buying oil and refined products. We will create the best terms for them, he said.

It remains to be seen if a last-minute agreement by Russia and China to bailout Venezuela by revoking some or all of the petrodollar's reserve currency privileges, is in store. Needless to say, such a development would be the biggest shock to the global monetary system since Nixon killed the gold standard.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Russia Is Playing All Sides In The Middle East
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

 What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

 Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com