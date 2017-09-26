Undeterred By Trump’s Rhetoric, Iran Boosts Crude Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.97 -0.25 -0.48%
Brent Crude 57.84 -0.59 -1.01%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.35 +0.85 +1.59%
Natural Gas 2.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 2.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.99 -0.10 -0.25%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +1.75 +3.72%
Giddings 42.50 +1.75 +4.29%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 46.17 +1.56 +3.50%
Eagle Ford 50.12 +1.56 +3.21%
Eagle Ford 50.12 +1.56 +3.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.67 +1.56 +3.31%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 9 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 14 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 18 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 22 hours Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 24 hours Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 4 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 5 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction
  • 7 days India’s Oil Majors To Lift Borrowing To Cover Dividends, Capex
  • 7 days Gulf Keystone Plans Further Oil Output Increase In Kurdistan
  • 7 days Venezuela’s Crisis Deepens As Hurricane Approaches
  • 7 days Tension Rises In Oil-Rich Kurdistan
  • 7 days Petrobras To Issue $2B New Bonds, Exchange Shorter-Term Debt
  • 8 days Kuwait Faces New Oil Leak Near Ras al-Zour
  • 8 days Sonatrach Aims To Reform Algiers Energy Laws

Breaking News:

Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests

Alt Text

Will The White House Prevent Rosneft From Buying Citgo?

The potential Rosneft purchase of…

Alt Text

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

Due to Donald Trump’s unpredictable…

Alt Text

OPEC’s No. 2 Faces Civil War Threat

Just as the threat of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Undeterred By Trump’s Rhetoric, Iran Boosts Crude Exports

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2017, 9:52 AM CDT Iran

OPEC’s no.3 producer Iran will continue to export oil and aim to boost its global crude sales, as it is “not worried” that growing tensions with the U.S. over the nuclear deal would affect its oil flows to Asia and Europe, Saeed Khoshrou, Director of International Affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), has said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The “whole Europe won’t follow policy of U.S.,” Khoshrou said. “For exports, I’m not worried about that,” the senior NIOC manager told Bloomberg.  

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized severely the Iran nuclear deal at the UN last week, sparking speculation about whether he intends to pull the U.S. out of the deal before a key deadline by mid-October. The U.S. president needs to recertify the agreement every 90 days, and the latest deadline is coming up on October 15. There’s speculation that this time around that President Trump won’t issue a recertification.

Although some investors are “worried about the future” in view of the most recent U.S. rhetoric, “there is no document from the United Nations that forces them not to work with Iran,” the Iranian manager told Bloomberg.

Iran currently exports a total of 2.6 million bpd of crude oil and condensate combined, with crude oil at around 2.2 million bpd, and condensates at up to 450,000 bpd, Khoshrou said, adding that Iran expected to ship more crude and condensate overseas at the end of this year. Currently, some 60 percent of the crude oil is bound for Asia, and 40 percent for Europe, Khoshrou said, noting that Iran wasn’t hoarding any crude or condensate in tankers at sea. 

Last week, NIOC’s chief executive Ali Kardor said that Iran’s crude oil production was expected to grow to 4 million bpd by the end of the current Iranian year, March 20, 2018, from the current over 3.8 million bpd of oil. Exports of crude oil and gas condensates now exceed 2.6 million bpd, but are further expected to increase as the country plans to raise its output in the second half this year and in early 2018, Kardor said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Happens If Trump Trashes The Iran Nuclear Deal?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com