Rosneft Looks To Expand Its South American Portfolio

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.29 -1.50 -2.95%
Brent Crude 55.62 -1.38 -2.42%
Mars US 50.52 -1.52 -2.92%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
Urals 52.08 -1.52 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +0.89 +1.88%
Natural Gas 2.863 -0.06 -2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.93 +0.80 +1.48%
Murban 57.38 +0.90 +1.59%
Iran Heavy Crude 51.88 -1.96 -3.64%
Basra Light 51.65 -1.25 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 55.22 -1.99 -3.48%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Girassol 55.60 -1.81 -3.15%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.27 -1.52 -3.92%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 37.75 -9.50 -20.11%
Giddings 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
ANS West Coast 55.34 -0.46 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 43.24 -1.50 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 45.74 -1.50 -3.18%
Kansas Common 41.00 +0.75 +1.86%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 22 hours Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 1 day Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 1 day Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 1 day Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 1 day New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 1 day U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 1 day Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 2 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 2 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 2 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 2 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 2 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 2 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 2 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 2 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 3 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 3 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 3 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 3 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 3 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 3 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 3 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 3 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 3 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 4 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 4 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 4 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 4 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 4 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 4 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 5 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 5 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 5 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 5 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 5 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 5 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 5 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 8 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 8 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 8 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Alt Text

Kurdish Vote Won’t Spark A Sustained Oil Price Rally

The Kurdish independence referendum has…

Alt Text

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

Due to Donald Trump’s unpredictable…

Alt Text

What Happens If Trump Trashes The Iran Nuclear Deal?

As the October deadline to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Looks To Expand Its South American Portfolio

By The Jamestown Foundation - Oct 07, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Rosneft

Despite the multiplicity of major and urgent international crises around the globe, Russia still finds time to invest its political resources in Venezuela’s long-running collapse. Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, today (October 4), in Moscow, to discuss the two countries’ “strategic partnership” as well as international and regional developments (RTEl Nacional, October 3).

Falling global energy prices have significantly contributed to Venezuela’s unfolding disaster; yet, the onus of state failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Maduro’s authoritarian government, which is distinguished by its massive corruption, adherence to long-discredited socialist economics, and over-reliance on energy exports. At the end of 2016, Putin promised to send wheat and military equipment—which Maduro’s government clearly cannot pay for—in order to help keep this Latin American regime in power (Lenta.ru via Getrussia.com, December 7, 2016; TASS, October 4, 2017). And since then, Moscow’s rhetoric defending the Venezuelan government has continued.

Last January, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denouncing the opposition in Venezuela and cautioning other states against lending their support to them (Mid.ru, January 20). Then, over the summer, Putin and Maduro discussed how the Russian oil giant Rosneft could swap its collateral in the Venezuelan state-run energy company PDVSA (which owns the Houston-based energy firm CITGO) for oilfield stakes and a fuel supply. The two leaders considered how such deal could be structured so that Rosneft would not be victimized by the United States’ proposed sanctions on Venezuela (Kremlin.ru, July 10). Should the Venezuelan state actually default, Rosneft (i.e., the Russian government) would be among its principal creditors and could thereby gain an ownership stake in CITGO, something the U.S. government is determined to prevent (Platts, April 7). Related: OPEC Producers Unmoved By U.S. Shale Threat In Asia

For now, Rosneft has used the opportunity to gain more control over field operations there. This has become Russia’s modus operandi—using the crisis to entrench itself in Venezuela’s energy and politics. Thus, since mid-2017, it has become clear that Rosneft is furnishing the Venezuelan government with cheap credits while buying up equity in more oilfields inside the South American country. In other words, it is applying the equity-for-debt schemes the Russian government and energy firms have long championed in Eastern Europe to gain leverage over the energy assets and politics of Russia’s neighbors (see EDM, July 14, 2006July 12, 2011). And while these cash infusions or subsidies provide a lifeline for Maduro’s government, they would also allow Rosneft to acquire 49.9 percent of CITGO (Reuters, August 11).

In July, Moscow advocated recognizing the legitimacy of Venezuela’s fraudulent and repressive elections (Mid.ru, July 31). Such calls came in response to the mounting U.S. interest in pressuring the Maduro government and providing support for the opposition. Thus, Russia intervened again, on August 10, calling for a “peaceful settlement,” despite Maduro’s unending recourse to violent repression (see Mid.ru, August 10). At around the same time, evidence grew of emerging Russo-Chinese cooperation in regard to Venezuela and Latin America more generally. A well-known Russian expert on China, Vasily Kashin, observed that the July 2017 joint Sino-Russian summit communiqué for the first time overtly mentioned Latin America and the Caribbean. Moscow and Beijing are now confronting the risk of their large investments in Venezuela, he noted (Valdaiclub.com, July 6).

Related: U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

Finally, in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, on September 21, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov incorporated Russian views on Venezuela into the larger issue of Moscow’s campaign against democracy promotion worldwide. Lavrov stated that, “Instigation to turmoil and threats of power interference for the sake of so-called democratization of Venezuela or actions to undermine the legitimate government of any country are inadmissible. In any internal conflicts the international community must encourage the parties to national reconciliation and compromise” (Mid.ru, September 21). In light of Russian policies in Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine and Syria, this statement’s bald hypocrisy speaks volumes as to what Moscow hopes to gain here by essentially trying to create a Russian satellite in Latin America—one that must depend on Moscow and Beijing to survive. In as much as Venezuela under Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro openly boasted about possessing Russian arms to overthrow the neighboring and pro-US government of Colombia, Lavrov’s remarks take on a new light. Essentially, the Kremlin is seeking to place Venezuela under Moscow’s umbrella, while Russia expands its leverage over key sectors of Venezuela’s economy and politics and entrenches itself there.

Russia’s growing embeddedness in Venezuela’s economy and politics resembles, in a crucial way, the kinds of tactics Moscow has applied in other similarly misruled states along its periphery. But given the earlier military dimension of its policies there, now being replicated mainly in Nicaragua we can see that Moscow is investing in Venezuela not just to gain energy rents but to obtain a long-term strategic enclave in the Americas. Here, as elsewhere Moscow is playing the long game. Accordingly, it behooves Washington not only to understand the game and its component tactics, but also to recognize the long-term strategic goal behind it.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

 What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

 Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

 U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com