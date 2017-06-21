Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China Set To Slow Refinery Runs In Q3, Hurting Oil Demand Growth

Alt Text

These New Cyber-Weapons Could Topple Power Grids

A new Russian cyber-weapon, is…

Alt Text

Is Russia Overextending Itself In The Middle East?

As tensions between Qatar and…

Alt Text

Putin’s Newest Oil Play: Russia Gains Foothold In Iraqi Oil Patch

As Iraqi Kurdistan nears its…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Market Gauges Shake-Up In Saudi Royal Succession

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2017, 10:45 AM CDT Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi King Salman made on Wednesday his favorite son and Deputy Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, empowering the 31-year-old reformist as next in line to the throne in a move suggesting more hawkish Saudi foreign policy in regional conflicts, but not a rush into altering the Kingdom’s current oil policies and strategies.

Mohammed bin Salman is replacing his elder cousin and king’s nephew, veteran security chief Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

According to analysts briefed by Reuters, the move was expected, but the timing is surprising, and Mohammed bin Salman’s rapid rise into power has created some discord within the royal family and has made Saudi policy more unpredictable than in previous years and decades.

Although the new Crown Prince is unlikely to launch sweeping changes in Saudi oil policies, his promotion could make the Kingdom’s policy line toward regional archrival Iran and now-isolated Gulf state Qatar, harder, analysts reckon.

“The elevation of Mohammad Bin Salman to the Crown Prince will likely mean minimal change to oil production policy but could bring more aggressive foreign policy moves that bring back the political risk premium,” RBC Capital Markets said a research note, as quoted by Reuters.

As far as pure oil strategies are concerned, the new crown prince was already overseeing those, and is in charge of the Saudi plan to list a small stake in Aramco, expected to take place some time next year.

Even if foreign policy were to remain aggressive, we don’t see any change in oil policy yet. If anything, with the initial public offering (IPO) the center stage, the Kingdom needs higher prices,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC in an email on Wednesday.

Related: Oil Markets Unmoved By Brewing Conflict In The Middle East

According to Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, Saudi Arabia is “absolutely committed” to sticking to the OPEC deal regardless of the succession shuffle.

“They have some time to deal with this downtrend in prices as long as they can get prices on a better path in 2018 so I think they can sit tight, let the cuts play out, let the inventories draw down and I don’t think they’re worried about the next couple of weeks. I think they’re playing for 2018,” Croft told CNBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

These New Cyber-Weapons Could Topple Power Grids
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again
How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

 Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

 Can Oil Come Back From Its Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Can Oil Come Back From Its Longest Losing Streak In Years?

 Why Is Saudi Arabia Desperate For Higher Oil Prices?

Why Is Saudi Arabia Desperate For Higher Oil Prices?

Most Commented

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com