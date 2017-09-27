Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Market Intelligence
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Venezuela

