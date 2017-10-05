Iran, Iraq, And Turkey Unite To Block Kurdish Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.70 +0.72 +1.44%
Brent Crude 56.95 +1.15 +2.06%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 53.93 -0.36 -0.66%
Urals 52.92 -0.60 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.34 -0.08 -0.17%
Natural Gas 2.919 -0.02 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 53.93 -0.36 -0.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.70 +0.88 +2.33%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.10 -0.47 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 55.80 -0.35 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.25 -0.50 -1.23%
Buena Vista 54.18 -0.44 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 26 mins IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 2 hours Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 3 hours TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 5 hours Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 11 hours New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 16 hours Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 20 hours Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 22 hours Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 23 hours IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 1 day Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 1 day Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 1 day Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 2 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 2 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 2 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 2 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 3 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 3 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 3 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 3 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 3 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 3 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 6 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 6 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 6 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 6 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 6 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 6 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 6 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 6 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 6 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 7 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 7 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 7 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 7 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices

Breaking News:

IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices

Alt Text

Russia, China To Benefit From U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela

Venezuela is growing closer to…

Alt Text

Bitcoin Becomes Part Of North Korea’s Geopolitical Arsenal

With an abundance of coal…

Alt Text

Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Responding to new sanctions imposed…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran, Iraq, And Turkey Unite To Block Kurdish Oil Exports

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 05, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Oil

Iraq, Iran, and Turkey are taking a unified stance against Kurdistan’s oil sector after the region elected to seek independence from Baghdad in a referendum in September, according to a new report by Rudaw.

“In the case of northern Iraq, Iran, Iraq and Turkey will form a tripartite mechanism and will decide on shutting down the oil,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with leaders from the other two nations on Thursday.

day before the vote, the Iraqi central government issued a statement calling on “neighboring countries and countries of the world” to stop buying crude oil directly from Kurdistan and only deal with Baghdad.

Turkey’s Ceyhan port provides an outlet for the Kurdish Kirkuk oil to meet international markets without interference from Baghdad. Erdogan, Tehran and other members of the international community had censured Erbil for proceeding with the independence referendum as Iraq recovers from a three-year war against the Islamic State (ISIS). The Turkish leader had previously threatened to cut Kirkuk off from Ceyhan, but did not provide details on how such a measure would be carried out.

Russia’s oil majors side with Kurdistan in its quest for an independent fossil fuel establishment. Rosneft signed off on a $1 billion gas pipeline deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) a week prior to the historic vote, signaling Moscow’s approval of a hypothetically separate Kurdistan. Related: The Trillion Dollar Market That Stopped Chasing Profits

Both Iran and Turkey house sizeable Kurdish populations, so the referendum raises fears that Kurds from other nations may seek similar political solutions.

Kurdistan produces around 600,000 bpd of crude oil, or about 15 percent of Iraq’s total output. After the votes were counted, the KRG said that the ‘Yes’ to independence option won at the polls, with 92.73 percent of voters opting to grant Erbil its own regime.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia, China To Benefit From U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

 What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com