The Safest Way To Bet On The Bitcoin Boom

Many investors, waiting for the first Bitcoin or Ethereum ETF to launch, are sadly missing out on once-in-a-lifetime profits. Bitcoin turned a $100-investment into $75 million in 7 years, and it’s risen from $1,000 per coin to over $4,800 just this year. Ethereum is up over two years, turning a $100 investment in to $94,000.

Finally, investors don’t have to miss out on these potential profits. Now there’s a unique investment opportunity to add these cryptocurrencies and other new blockchain technologies to any brokerage accounts, IRA or 401k ... today.

While Wall Street drags its heels... one company trading in Canada is intending on surging into cryptocurrencies, and American investors can get it on it, too.

(Click to enlarge)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF) just announced trading of Canada’s first blockchain-based investment company. And it allows you to invest in Blockchain now, before the next wave of money comes into a market that looks set to reach trillions.

Blockchain technology is the most disruptive financial technology the market has ever seen. It’s got the potential to be the universal, irrefutable depository of all transactions between all parties involved, whether it’s money or paperwork. It links everything to everything else. It’s about seamless trust, transparency, efficiency and—importantly—protection from hackers.

Blockchain technology has the potential to transform every industry from global shipping, prescription drugs and healthcare to automotive, aviation, manufacturing, banking, finance--and even government.

The bottom line is this: The age of prosperity can be found in a Blockchain script, and Global Blockchain has announced its business plan to take the next evolutionary step: It’s simplified exposure to both established blue-chip crypto holdings and small-cap high-growth blockchain and crypto-currency potential plays.

As investors scramble for a way to profit from this massive market disrupter, Global Blockchain plans to offer the first real solution: a basket of holdings within the blockchain and crypto-currency space that:

• Definitively answers massive demand from investors

• Will be the first—and so far only—way to find and navigate exposure to this extremely complicated space

• Is a publicly listed security accessible in the U.S., Canada and Europe that can be bought through an online broker, with Asia and Australia to follow

• Plans to give investors access to ICOs that they would never be able to access on their own

• Is led by major crypto pioneers who just took the cryptic out of the crypto world

Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on Global Blockchain (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF), an investment company poised to become the first-ever vertically integrated originator and manager of startup Blockchains and digital currencies, and investor in top-tier existing ones.

#1 Blockchain Could Disrupt Everything

Blockchain is automation and collaboration on steroids. It is the biggest thing to come out of technology—ever. It could be bigger than the Internet of Things. Its market growth predictions are headed into trillion-dollar territory.

After all, blockchain technology is the backbone of the crypto currency market, worth about $150 billion today, and up a whopping 800 percent over the first eight months of this year.

There’s almost no industry that may not be disrupted by blockchain technology.

• Banking: blockchain and cryptocurrency solve a ton of problems with the $134-trillion global banking industry. Blockchain solves everything from fees for sending payments through middlemen, privacy threats and security risks to cumbersome lending. That’s why seven major global banks have just partnered with fintech companies to develop new blockchain technology.

• Blockchain technology is already being used to track global trade and shipments in this $8-trillion-plus industry.

• The$7.4-trillion real estate industry is also a major beneficiary of blockchain tech. Real estate wonderland Dubai is even putting its entire land registry on a blockchain.

• The global healthcare IT market along—a market valued at $134 billion last year– is seeking an IT cure from Blockchain.

• Even the $96-billion crowdfunding market is expected to embrace Blockchain whole-heartedly.

And the list goes on …

“Blockchain solutions in finance are virtually endless, and the gaming industry, too, will be massive. But the verticals here are astounding. Imagine creating a protocol for diamond trading, or renewable energy credits,” says BLOC Chairman Steve Nerayoff. “Any centralized market place that is dominated by a few middle men is likely to be taken over by blockchain technology. Anything you can think of where the marketplace can become more democratic.”

Imagine someone creates renewable energy credits in the Middle East – and someone in China wants to buy those credits to offset their electricity and sell it as clean electricity. The expense of the accounting and middle man fees in that case would often be far too expensive to justify such a transaction. If it is all automated through smart contracts however, it may become possible to do that instantly at a small price.

The opportunities are mind-boggling, but so is figuring out where to put your money.

#2 Only Company That Plans to Have Exposure to the Entire Blockchain System

Global Blockchain (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF) responds to existing investor demand with its plans to invest in a basket of holdings within the Blockchain space, which if successful would make it the first global investment company with exposure to the entire Blockchain system—and with start-up equity and token diversification.

You can buy it right now from an online broker, and even add it to your IRA or 401K.

If Global Blockchain carries out its plans, it diversifies your exposure to lower risk for investors, by balancing large cap companies with specifically chosen high-growth potential small-caps. Blockchain Global also plans to diversify portfolios by balancing crypto currencies by category: here are their planned investments:

(Click to enlarge)

But it’s not just about a basket of currencies to speculate on. It’s much more than that: It’s a technology company with massive potential, planning to build an investment portfolio based on the token economy. And it’s likely the only public company of its kind.

The opportunities here are much bigger than simply holding crypto currencies. The Global Blockchain business model is about creating protocols.

It’s all about smart asset allocation that has the potential to change this space entirely for investors: here is Blockchain Global’s projected Asset Allocation:

(Click to enlarge)

#3 Top Crypto Pioneers Lead This Innovation

No other market requires the level of experience that Blockchain does just to attempt to invest in something that really qualifies.

The dream team behind Global Blockchain (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF) qualifies investments for you and buys them as an investment for its portfolio, so it’s is all about reducing uncertainty.

Remember the Ethereum ICO? It’s risen over 94,000 percent. Global Blockchain’s Chairman and CEO, Steve Nerayoff not only was a senior advisor to Ethereum in the time leading to its ICO, but was the architect of the Ethereum crowsdale, the way the project was funded. He also was a senior advisor to the Lisk Cryptocurrency project, which is now a $526-million market cap company. Nerayoff is an early leader of the blockchain industry, and one of its most important pioneers.

But the Global Blockchain prowess doesn’t stop with Nerayoff.

• Rik Willard, is another cryptocurrency and ICO veteran, the co-founder of the Silicon Valley Blockchain Society and advisor to Luxembourg and other countries’ Blockchain initiatives.

• Shidan Gouran is also a cryptocurrency and ICO expert with a long track record.

• Kyle Kemper is the executive director of the Blockchain Association of Canada.

• Jeff Pulver on the Advisory Board has consulted and invested in 350 startups.

• Michael Terpin on the Advisory Board is the co-founder of BitAngels, the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. He’s also the managing partner of bCommerce Labs, the first Blockchain incubator fund in the world. He founded Marketwire, one of the largest company newswires, which was acquired in 2006 and sold to NASDAQ for $200 million.

And it’s not just their blockchain successes and expertise investors will be harnessing: It’s their exclusive access to assets investors would never be able to invest in otherwise.

#4 Smart Crypto Balancing Act

If the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves crypto ETFs, it will likely push digital currencies even higher, with some analysts predicting that as much as $300 million could pour into a bitcoin ETF in its first week, Bloomberg reports.

Europe also has a Bitcoin exchange traded note (ETN) for investors, and analysts are widely expecting the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF soon.

One of the biggest hints is the tapping of the lawyer for one of the three proposed ETFs to head the SEC’s division in charge of EFTs. The same lawyer represents the Winklevoss twins’ efforts to create a Bitcoin ETF.

The SEC rejected the Winklevoss ETF in March, but now regulators have agreed to hear an appeal—and with their own lawyer at the helm, analysts are optimistic on a green light.

In the meantime, we’re looking at a total market cap of tokens at $8.79 billion, and more than $2 billion has already flowed into ICO (initial coin offering) token sales.

Global Blockchain (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF) comes into play right here.

This team knows blockchain and crypto currencies. This team has the experience to make the best decisions on which ICOs have what it takes to be winners; and which are likely to fail. And they intend to balance large-cap holdings with small-cap and emerging cryptocurrencies so investors can benefit from the stability of one, and the growth potential of the other at the same time.

But it’s also planning to become an incubator for new crypto technologies, which means that investors are not just investing in assets—they’re investing in innovation.

#5 More Upside with Global Blockchain Coin Creation

Global Blockchain (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF) also plans to create additional value with its own incubator for new tokens. That’s because it sees a major gap in the token world: New ICOs have teams that are only one-dimensional—they’re developing but not following through in the market. Global Blockchain is planning to pick up the slack here. They won’t just help new blockchain companies build, they’ll help brand and distribute.

This is the next phase of maturity in an industry that is starving for a development lab that is run by a team with real world experience, and backed by the top blockchain programmers in the world.

Where Wall Street is slow, crypto investing is high-speed. The potential growth of crypto-currency and blockchain and token companies outpaces anything we’ve ever seen, so it’s a game for early-in investment. Until now, that’s been practically impossible because most investors don’t have enough expertise to qualify them.

With a new investment company providing investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry early adopters and pioneers in Global Blockchain, listed on the Toronto, Frankfurt and Australian stock exchanges, investors finally have a chance to access a market that promises to be bigger than any industry because it could affect every industry.

New waves of money are about to enter this market, and the next wave is Wall Street hedge funds. After that, possibly ETFs. And then everyone else. Getting ahead of the wave is now possible with Global Blockchain’s ‘ investment and incubator strategy.

This is the back door to the Blockchain of Things (BoT), and it’s the back door to the tech that’s likely going to change the world.

5 Other tech companies changing the world we live in:

Shopify Inc (TSX:SH) (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company with more than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify’s real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify manages their e-commerce machines, and its stock is now up to over $106 right now, with a market cap of over $10 billion. CNET called the application “clean, simple, and easy-to-use" in a review of the Shopify platform.

The company’s online presence and sheer reach make it an ideal buy for investors. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS.TO) (NYSE:CLS) is a manufacturer of electrical devices used in IT, telecommunications, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The company has seen strong growth YoY which we expect to continue as the sales expectations are almost 3% better than last year’s.

While many investors thought the stock was overvalued after a stellar run in 2016, the recent correction and volatility in the stock has attracted new buyers and the stock has recovered since.

While telecommunications stocks have been volatile recently, defense, IT and aerospace industries have outperformed and while many see limited upside, these industries continue to surprise both investors and analysts.

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA): Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing parts of the gaming industry, with an increasingly broad range of consumers. Zynga is taking advantage of this growth, having already produced some of the most popular games out there – most notably, Farmville and Words With Friends.

As this industry grows and becomes increasingly intertwined with social media and the everyday life of the everyday individual, the value of companies like Zynga is on its way up.

It has been a strong year so far for Zynga, with continued upward growth – and as competition heats up, it is sure to be these big names that reap the benefits of the ever-growing gaming industry.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) is an emerging tech company specializing in defense and other government markets. Raytheon’s major selling point is its strong command of cybersecurity. While its specialty is in government-centric markets, Raytheon also develops products, services, and solutions in various other markets.

Raytheon reach is far reaching and its potential market share is huge. Smart investors are looking toward cybersecurity firms early. With the recent high-profile attacks, and likely more to come, cybersecurity companies will be the saving grace of the tech boom.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) To much fanfare, Snap IPO’ed earlier this year and managed to surprise many analysts. Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content.

The company IPO’ed at $17 and quickly saw its share price reach $25, before falling back to IPO levels and below. While snapchat continues to look for ways to innovate, investor sentiment in this stock has soured and some now see it as a ‘dead stock walking’

By. Ian Jenkins

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "intends" or variations of such words or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the impact of the management and advisor appointments of BLOC.V; BLOC.V's projected asset allocations, business strategy and investment criteria; the size and scope of cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"); the rate of cryptocurrency adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization; and the risk reduction strategies of BLOC.V. Readers should be aware that BLOC.V has no assets except cash from a recently completed financing and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature: there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions about BLOC.V believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of BLOC.V to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favorable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create or incubate its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future investment and M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of BLOC.V to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; that it will receive required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting of businesses that it intends to invest in; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of BLOC.V's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of BLOC.V; the risk of litigation; and the risk that cyber crime may severely damage the value of any or all of BLOC.V’s investments. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

BLOC.V has no assets except cash from a recently closed financing and this article is based on the business plan of BLOC.V which at this point is purely conceptual in nature. There is no assurance that the business plan will be implemented as set out herein, or at all.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by BLOC.V ninety four thousand two hundred fifty US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by BLOC.V to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for CSE:BLOC.V and OTC:CCCOF. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company(s), in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively those of the author and have in no way been approved or endorsed by BLOC.V. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market, but will not trade on material information that has not been disclosed to the public. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.