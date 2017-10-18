5 Picks For A Booming Tech Market

These are just a few of the technologies that are revolutionizing international business and global finance.

Gone are the days of arms-length transactions, hand-shake deals and the single savvy investor making deals over the phone.

We live in a world of algorithms and light-speed calculations, where each new tech offers the chance of disrupting the status quo while delivering big returns for anyone smart enough to get in on the ground floor.

From self-driving cars to programmable televisions, voice assistant software like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa that run households and aid in every-day life, and blockchain and crypto-currency tech that can accomplish weeks-long financial transactions in a fraction of a second, new technologies are poised to dramatically alter how citizens, businesses, families and organizations interact with one another.

Here are a few companies that are paving the way of this technology revolution.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

The biggest name in electric cars and the brainchild of billionaire visionary Elon Musk, Tesla’s long-term stock performance is jaw-dropping and its products are sought after in almost every developed market. Over the last seven years the company’s stock price has increased 1200 percent.

For the last few years, Tesla’s designer EVs have been prohibitively expensive for many consumers, but earlier this year it rolled out its Tesla Model 3, the car that aims to be both affordable and cutting edge. Musk has claimed that if the company sells five thousand Model 3’s per week, it can realize a 25 percent gross profit margin.

The company is now developing its self-driving technology, which Musk says will be available next year or the year after. In October 2016 Tesla’s vehicle were offered with Autopilot 2.0 installed, which will provide the basis for fully autonomous driving in the future.

There may be speed bumps ahead, however. Some investors are worried that Tesla is over-valued, that in 2018 the company’s grand ambitions may run into the wall of reality, and that Musk’s ability to burn through capital at a tremendous rate will finally reveal a company with big dreams but weak ambitions. There has even been some talk of shorting the company, though this is probably premature.

Worries aside, Tesla remains one of the biggest names in the new auto market, and given the tremendous excitement and rapid expansion of electric vehicles, not to mention the forthcoming revolution in autonomous vehicles, Musk’s company looks set to profit handsomely.

Global Blockchain Technologies (TSX: BLOC.V; OTC: BLKCF)

After a few years in the shadows, crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are now firmly part of the international financial landscape. Blockchain technology, which utilizes crypto-currencies, has benefitted from an enormous surge in investment, with some $4.5 billion from venture capital firms this year alone.

It’s also a field that is enjoying rapid expansion, with some 1500 blockchain-related mentions in SEC filings for 2017, up 65 percent from last year according to Forbes.

One company that is looking to invest and diversify in this new technology is Global Blockchain Technologies. The company’s business plan offers what investors looking to invest in blockchain and crypto-currencies have been waiting for: a planned new, “basket of crypto currencies that’s traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, backed by the company’s impressive management team that boasts extensive expertise within the crypto-currency space.

While Wall Street hesitates, unsure whether governments will shut down Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies, GBT is charging ahead and hopes to become the first major investment company that specializes in blockchain and crypto-currency assets.

What GBT plans to do is offer exposure to this new asset for investors looking to participate in the expansion of crypto-currencies like Ethereum. In an area as shadowy and tinged with uncertainty as crypto-currency, GBT is hoping to offer investors a stable, reliable and profitable entre.

And the values that the company’s planned basket of holdings can tap into are immense. Bitcoin alone has a $70 billion market cap, Ethereum has $30 billion, and some smaller currencies account for several billion each.

Apart from its specialty in crypto-currencies, GBT is planning to be on the cutting edge of blockchain, a technology that will revolutionize nearly every form of transaction. Blockchain technology has the potential to cut out middle-men and save time on laborious contracts and security protocols, blockchain is fintech taken to the next level. It’s increasingly being adopted in industries worldwide. In Dubai, for instance, real estate has been linked to a blockchain land registry. Shipping and trading, an $8 trillion industry, has begun utilizing blockchain on a large scale.

With its expertise and its innovative approach, GBT could see tremendous benefits from the expansion of both blockchain tech and crypto-currencies. Investors looking to get in on these exciting new opportunities would do well to familiarize themselves with GBT.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD)

A semiconductor supplier with a solid track record, AMD enjoyed a 700 percent return in 2016 and has seen its share price consolidate in 2017. Despite some slowing momentum, this company shows few signs of stopping its impressive run into 2018 and beyond.

Semiconductor growth had stalled after 2010 as PC sales slumped worldwide. But a return of demand, and intense competition between AMD, Intel and other major semiconductor suppliers, brought the market back and saw AMD’s share price jump from $1.5 to $13.5 in less than ten years, though it’s still below its pre-2008 heights.

AMD has been able to differentiate itself from competitors like NVIDIA and Intel by offering products at a slight discount and focusing on competitive pricing while delivering equal value. Thus, while its semiconductors are sometimes under-powered when compared to higher-priced competitors, it’s been able to carve out a niche in the discount PC and laptop markets, which are likely to grow faster than higher-end PCs, for which demand slowed after 2010.

AMD has also gotten in on the crypto-currency game, with Ethereum mining Graphics Processing Units (GPUS) among its strongest sellers. Two of its products, the Radeon Vega 56 and Vega 64, are the top-rated GPUS for mining the crypto-currency currently available.

With its lower price and strong recent growth, AMD is a good buy for investors looking to get into this market without having to buy into its heavier competitors.

PayPal (NYSE:PYPL)

The leading innovator in on-line banking and electronic transactions, PayPal acquired a new product in 2014: Venmo, an electronic repayment software, which found massive appeal for people looking for an easy way to split bar-tabs, pay back friends and move money easily back and forward between accounts.

An acquisition that came with PayPal’s $800 million purchase of Braintree in 2014, Venmo is a major part of PayPal’s new portfolio.

The company has some 184 million active users and 14.5 million merchants. In 2015 it generated $9.2 billion in revenue and its stock has been soaring for years. The price has ticked up 70 percent in 2017, leaving its old parent Ebay in the dust and indicating that the company, which used to be a limited platform for online transactions, has moved into the next phase of its lifespan.

On Wall Street, expectations are high that PayPal will continue to deliver. With plans to expand Venmo to cover more merchants, allowing it to be more easily utilized for consumer-merchant transactions, PayPal hopes to get ahead of competition in e-transactions, which could make wallets and credit cards a thing of the past.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

One of the biggest bankers in the U.S. is embracing the revolution in artificial intelligence. Along with ‘big data,’ AI will completely change the way markets are monitored, assets are managed and trades performed.

In 2016, BOA launched “ERICA,” a chat-bot that assists customers with managing their finances, reviewing their portfolios and giving them up-to-date info on all their assets. ERICA was more than just an assistant, however, and uses predictive analytics and cognitive messaging to advise customers and how best they can make payments, pay down debts and monitor their changing account balances.

Over the last year, BOA has worked to take ERICA and other AI tech to the next level. Calling it a “multi-generational” plan to develop a fully intelligent chatbot, BOA believes ERICA is their entrée into the “world of Siri and Alexa,” two AI techs debuted by Apple and Amazon, respectively, that are already used widely in home entertainment.

Embracing this new tech should set BOA above and beyond its competition, though Citigroup and other major bankers have shown little hesitation in getting into new tech themselves. The race is on to see which financial firm gets the most out of artificial intelligence, and which will be left in the dust.

Honorable Mentions:

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) is a huge player in security and information technologies. The company’s special, analytics-driven approach to cybersecurity and IT operations give it an incredible advantage over its competitors. The company’s in depth knowledge of the threats facing businesses’ physical, virtual, and cloud based assets allow for high quality service which puts Rapid7, Inc ahead in the field.

As the threat of cyber-attack becomes more and more apparent, investors are realizing the value of cybersecurity firms, making them some of the hottest stocks on the market.

By Joao Peixe

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the impact of the management and advisor appointments of BLOC.V; BLOC.V's projected asset allocations, business strategy and investment criteria; the size and scope of cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"); the rate of cryptocurrency adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization; and the risk reduction strategies of BLOC.V. Readers should be aware that BLOC.V has no assets except cash from a recently completed financing and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature: there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions about BLOC.V believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of BLOC.V to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favorable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create or incubate its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future investment and M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of BLOC.V to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; that it will receive required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting of businesses that it intends to invest in; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of BLOC.V's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of BLOC.V; the risk of litigation; and the risk that cybercrime may severely damage the value of any or all of BLOC.V’s investments. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law.

BLOC.V has no assets except cash from a recently closed financing and this article is based on the business plan of BLOC.V which at this point is purely conceptual in nature. There is no assurance that the business plan will be implemented as set out herein, or at all.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by BLOC.V ninety-four thousand two hundred fifty US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by BLOC.V to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for CSE:BLOC.V and OTC:CCCOF. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications.

The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively those of the author and have in no way been approved or endorsed by BLOC.V. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market, but will not trade on material information that has not been disclosed to the public. The owner of Oilpatch.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTMENT. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. Past performance of any system, methodology or company stock is not necessarily indicative of future results.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.