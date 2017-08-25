Menu
This Nation Just Declared An Unprecedented Sale In Energy

By Dave Forest - Aug 25, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Offshore

The economy of Brazil has been struggling lately. Weighed down by the collapse in oil prices, and a massive corruption scandal — which this week saw the former CEO of state oil company Petrobras formally indicted

But Brazil’s government is striking back. Announcing Wednesday a sweeping slate of asset sales — that may open up some of the biggest opportunities the country has ever seen in energy and mining. 

Brazil’s legislators put forward a list of 57 major state infrastructure assets that will be put up for privatization. Giving investors access to these strategic sectors for the first time ever. 

Many of these are transport-related — including ports, highways and even airports. But the list also includes power transmission infrastructure across the country. 

In fact, the government is putting the majority of its electrical grid up for sale. Announcing it will sell some or all of its 51% holding in state electric firm Electrobras, by as early as mid-2018. 

Buyers worldwide are apparently already lining up to capture this major opportunity. With reports suggesting that India’s Sterlite Power Grid has readied a plan to invest a stunning $1 billion yearly in Brazil’s electricity infrastructure. 

And it’s not just energy where things are opening up. 

Brazil’s lawmakers also announced a plan to open 46,000 square kilometers of new area for mining exploration and development. With the swath of land covering parts of Para and Amapa states, in the north-central part of the country.  Related: Libya’s Biggest Oil Field Shut Down As Tensions Rise

That’s a big opportunity given that Para state hosts major known deposits of gold and other metals — including the famed Serra Pelada gold-platinum deposit that was the site of one of the greatest gold rushes of modern times. 

All of which suggests crisis is equaling opportunity here. Watch for more details on specific assets going up sale, and to see who will snap up these strategic assets. 

Here’s to dramatic solutions,

By Dave Forest

