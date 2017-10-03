Say ‘So Long’ To The Oil Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.24 -0.22 -0.44%
Brent Crude 55.77 -0.35 -0.62%
Mars US 51.84 -1.10 -2.08%
Opec Basket 54.61 -0.59 -1.07%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.60 -1.42 -2.90%
Natural Gas 2.900 -0.03 -0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.83 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 56.83 -0.45 -0.79%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.54 -1.03 -1.92%
Basra Light 51.98 -0.71 -1.35%
Saharan Blend 55.75 -1.06 -1.87%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Bonny Light 55.74 -1.23 -2.16%
Girassol 56.09 -1.23 -2.15%
Opec Basket 54.61 -0.59 -1.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.51 +0.11 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 39.71 -0.95 -2.34%
Canadian Condensate 52.86 -0.80 -1.49%
Premium Synthetic 54.36 -0.04 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 49.56 -0.54 -1.08%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Peace Sour 46.16 -1.04 -2.20%
Light Sour Blend 49.06 -0.14 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.01 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 47.91 -0.79 -1.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.72 -0.75 -1.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
Buena Vista 54.78 -1.09 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 17 mins India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 2 hours Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 4 hours Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 5 hours Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 6 hours Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 18 hours Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 22 hours Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 1 day Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 1 day China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 1 day Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 1 day ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 1 day Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 4 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 4 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 4 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 4 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 4 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 4 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 4 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 4 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 4 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 5 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 5 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 5 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 5 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 5 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 5 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 5 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 6 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 6 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 6 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 6 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 6 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 6 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 6 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 6 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 7 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 7 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay

Breaking News:

India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market

Alt Text

This Crude Oil Benchmark Just Rallied To A Three-Year High

The price of the Omani…

Alt Text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

While $100 seems quite a…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil prices were basically flat…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Say ‘So Long’ To The Oil Rally

By Irina Slav - Oct 03, 2017, 9:30 AM CDT cushing

Crude oil prices extended their losing streak today as worries about once again rising global inventories frosted hopes that global supply is returning to normal. In the latest clear sign that oil markets continue to be excessively volatile, at the time of writing Brent had slipped to US$55.89 a barrel, from last week’s high of almost US$60, and West Texas Intermediate was trading at US$50.41 a barrel, down from a high of above US$55.

Analysts differ in their opinions on where prices are going. Some, such as Citi’s Ed Morse, remain bullish, arguing that the commodity’s fundamentals support a price rise and the dip we have seen over the last two days is a temporary matter driven by profit-taking. As a result, Citi’s fourth-quarter WTI forecast is US$54 a barrel.

Others, however, such as Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer of Ayers Alliance, note that the end of driving season usually signals a slump in fuel demand in the northern hemisphere, which naturally weighs on prices.

Historical data support the bearish sentiment: a CNBC study using a hedge fund analytics tool revealed that over the last 25 years, the fourth-quarter performance of WTI has been negative more than half the time, with average quarterly returns over the period at a negative 7.5 percent. The factors determining this slack performance include refinery maintenance season in the U.S. as well as the decreased demand for gasoline, distillates, and heating oil. Demand for the latter two only picks up later in the year when winter sets in. Related: This Giant Oil Trader Sees Upside For Oil Prices

Last week, the bullish outlook was supported by reports from OPEC about improving compliance rates—in August—along with Turkey’s threat to shut down the 500,000-bpd pipeline carrying Kurdish oil to Ceyhan – a threat that Erdogan has for now decided to not go through with. The geopolitical crisis, along with OPEC’s reported compliance increase, were last week’s catalysts, but both are now obsolete as fresh production data for OPEC is available, and Turkey’s threats look like a remote possibility.

Yesterday, Bloomberg survey that showed that OPEC members’ September production had risen by 120,000 bpd—a fundamental that drove prices lower.

While fundamentals seem to be driving prices downward, geopolitical news—whether events or reports of things that may happen—along with OPEC chatter and analyst forecasts, seem to be working to lift prices in between actual supply and demand data.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

This Giant Oil Trader Sees Upside For Oil Prices

Next Post

OPEC Producers Unmoved By U.S. Shale Threat In Asia
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Kr55 on October 03 2017 said:
    Every year is different. Wouldn't be surprised to see a flatter maintenance season that gives momentum back to the bulls. Lots of lost time to make up for refiners, and many may have used the downtime in Sept to do their switchover already.
  • Brandon on October 03 2017 said:
    Say "so long" to Tesla instead. Oil is about to surge to a three-years high before end of this month. And be prepared for a corrective statement from Volvo regarding their "all electric from 2019" slogan.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com