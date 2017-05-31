Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

19 years ago, oil prices…

Alt Text

Why OPEC Couldn’t Move Oil Prices Higher

OPEC’s announcement to extend the…

Alt Text

Oil Crashes To $48 Handle As Iran Says It Won’t Cut Output

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis, Russia Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Bring Oil To Balance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Putin

OPEC and non-OPEC producers part of the production cut deal are committed to drawing the global crude oil inventories down to their five-year average, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday after meeting with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak.

Today’s renewed commitment by Saudi Arabia and Russia to do “whatever it takes” failed to boost oil prices, as investors are weighing whether OPEC cuts could address concerns over stubbornly high supply.

As of 7:44am EDT on Wednesday, WTI Crude was down 2.56 percent at US$48.39, while Brent Crude traded down 2.76 percent at US$50.80.

The goal to cut oil inventories down to the industry’s five-year average will be reached in the very near future, al-Falih said in Moscow on Wednesday.

Our joint declaration with Russia concluded that while the rebalancing goal is on its way to being achieved, more needed to be done to draw inventories towards the five-year average,” al-Falih noted, as quoted by Reuters.

The Saudi minister went on to add:

“I attended a meeting of the Saudi and Russian leadership at the Kremlin during which both our nations renewed their determination to rebalance the global crude oil market in the interest of greater market stability and restated our commitment to doing whatever it takes to attain those goals.”

Both the Saudi and Russian ministers said that their cooperation in oil markets should continue after the OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts period expires in March 2018. Related: Europe Joins Race For Cheaper Batteries With New Gigafactory

The joint actions in cutting oil production have turned a new page in the cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Novak said.

It was OPEC’s biggest producer Saudi Arabia and the leader of the non-OPEC nations Russia that proposed the cuts to be extended beyond June, until March next year, after seeing that inventories had not been falling as fast as expected. OPEC did indeed agree to extend the cuts for another nine months, but the oil market remained unimpressed with that decision.

Oil prices dropped as much as 5 percent last Thursday as investors had hoped for a stronger signal of commitment such as a longer period of extension or deeper cuts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

4 Wildly Different Oil Price Scenarios For 2020

Next Post

Should Markets Fear Iran’s Plans To Boost Oil Output?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • spin on May 31 2017 said:
    They just come across as increasingly desperate. Over 100 EV's both full BEV and PHEV will be on the market by 2020, US shale can scale up rapidly and the US could stop exporting oil.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?
Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com