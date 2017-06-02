Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Should Markets Fear Iran’s Plans To Boost Oil Output?

The recent re-election of Rouhani…

Alt Text

Russian Energy Minister: Oil Markets To Rebalance In Q3 2017

As crude oil prices remain…

Alt Text

OPEC Monitoring Committee Proposes Nine-Month Extension

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis: OPEC May Discuss Deeper Cuts In November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 02, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Barrels

OPEC and the non-OPEC producers that are part of the production cut deal may consider deepening the output cuts at the cartel’s next meeting in Vienna in November, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

“If for whatever reason we need to do more we will consider doing more. I’ve said that before that we will do whatever is necessary, including extensions, including deeper cuts,” TASS quoted al-Falih as saying.

The Saudi minister reiterated OPEC’s goal to draw inventories down to the industry’s five-year average.

“Let’s monitor how close we are, what the trajectory is, and based on that we will decide,” al-Falih told TASS.

Asked about the possibility to deepen the cuts in November, Saudi Arabia’s top oilman said:

“Nothing is off the table.”

But on the other hand, al-Falih said that nothing is up for discussion now.

“We just made a deal, all countries hopefully will meet their commitments, and they’re doing that,” he told the Russian news agency.

Al-Falih has often reiterated that Saudi Arabia, as OPEC’s biggest producer and de facto leader, will do “whatever it takes” to reduce the global oversupply.

Related: 4 Wildly Different Oil Price Scenarios For 2020

However, OPEC’s decision from last week to roll over the cuts as-is until March 2018 was not seen by the market as doing “whatever it takes”, as investors were looking for stronger commitment, such as deeper cuts or a longer period of extension, and oil prices plunged 5 percent following the announcement of the deal.

After the deal was extended, the possibility of steeper cuts was also aired by Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who said on the day after the extension was sealed that deeper cuts are not out of the question.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads For Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia’s Economy Minister: Russia Can Live Forever At $40 Oil

Next Post

EIA Ups Global Oil Production Forecast
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?
Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com