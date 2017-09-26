Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.97 -0.25 -0.48%
Brent Crude 57.84 -0.59 -1.01%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.35 +0.85 +1.59%
Natural Gas 2.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 2.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.99 -0.10 -0.25%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +1.75 +3.72%
Giddings 42.50 +1.75 +4.29%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 46.17 +1.56 +3.50%
Eagle Ford 50.12 +1.56 +3.21%
Eagle Ford 50.12 +1.56 +3.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.67 +1.56 +3.31%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 9 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 14 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 18 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 22 hours Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 24 hours Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 4 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 5 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction
  • 7 days India’s Oil Majors To Lift Borrowing To Cover Dividends, Capex
  • 7 days Gulf Keystone Plans Further Oil Output Increase In Kurdistan
  • 7 days Venezuela’s Crisis Deepens As Hurricane Approaches
  • 7 days Tension Rises In Oil-Rich Kurdistan
  • 7 days Petrobras To Issue $2B New Bonds, Exchange Shorter-Term Debt
  • 8 days Kuwait Faces New Oil Leak Near Ras al-Zour
  • 8 days Sonatrach Aims To Reform Algiers Energy Laws

Breaking News:

Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests

Alt Text

The Boring Truth About Oil Prices

Oil markets look likely to…

Alt Text

The Most Bullish Oil Report This Year

The IEA has released its…

Alt Text

Is An Oil Price Spike Imminent?

In the wake of Harvey…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Robust Demand Could Send Oil Prices Above $60

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Oil

Healthy demand growth for fuel not only in emerging economies led by China and India, but also in Europe, is helping global inventories to draw down faster now, keeping the oil market on the right track towards rebalancing, according to industry executives who spoke at a conference on Tuesday.  

“We see the market over the next six months going well above $60 for a simple reason ... surprisingly good demand,” Adi Imsirovic, Head of Oil Trading at Gazprom Marketing and Trading, said at the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference in Singapore, as quoted by Reuters.

Global demand growth is “coming somewhere close to 1.6 to 1.7 million barrels per day and is driven by distillates,” BP’s Regional CEO for Supply and Trading for the Eastern Hemisphere, Janet Kong, said at the conference.

Diesel demand surged after Hurricane Harvey knocked offline more than 20 percent of U.S. refinery capacity at the peak of shutdowns, but demand was strong even before the storm, according to executives and analysts.

“What Harvey did is accelerate a process that was already underway,” Reuters quoted Robert Campbell, head of oil products analysis at Energy Aspects, as saying.

According to Mike Muller, Vice President of Crude Trading & Supply at Shell Trading, the soaring diesel fuel demand and the buying of crude oil to fill strategic reserves have been the key drivers of this year’s higher oil demand growth.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised upwards its forecast for oil demand growth this year to 1.6 million bpd from the previous estimate for 1.5 million bpd growth. Related: Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil

The expected strong demand growth, coupled with OPEC’s production cuts, is making oil analysts and traders at the Singapore conference more bullish this year than at the same event last year, according to Bloomberg. But experts warn that OPEC needs to extend the cuts beyond March 2018 in order to continue depleting crude oil stockpiles.

The outlook for the rest of this year looks bullish, but the market will be put to the real test in March 2018, when demand will be seasonally lower. Oil prices are unlikely to keep a sustainable level above US$60 because U.S. shale supply would rapidly increase, effectively capping prices, oil traders tell Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Does This Oil Price Rally Have Legs?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com