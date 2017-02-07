Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Alt Text

Oil Prices Stuck In Narrow Band, Capped By U.S. Shale Threat

Oil prices ran flat on…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall On Glut Fears Despite Tighter Market

A stronger U.S. dollar and…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

Oil prices increaed by almost…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Fall Ahead Of Inventory Data

By Matt Smith - Feb 07, 2017, 12:50 PM CST Oil storage tanks

Oil is getting tonked for a second consecutive day, as prices have run into resistance at the top of their trading range, sending them staggering lower once more. With record net-long speculative positioning, a couple of days of selling could really ignite a bout of profit-taking (especially with the prospect of another bearish inventory report tomorrow). Hark, here are five things to consider in oil markets today.

1) An article today highlights how the East Coast last year received the most crude imports since 2013. Our ClipperData show this trend holding in January, with waterborne imports reaching their highest level since last July.

Waterborne crude imports last year to the U.S. East Coast were 36 percent higher than in the year prior; the biggest increases came through from Canada, Nigeria, Angola, Venezuela and Iraq, while Mexican crude saw the biggest drop, shrinking by a factor of five to just 15,000 bpd.

East Coast refiners imported crude grades from 20 different countries last year; over half of that, some 440,000 bpd, was light crude, continuing to displace domestic crude by rail from Bakken. Only 99,000 bpd of waterborne imports was heavy crude.

(Click to enlarge)

2) Our ClipperData below show that LPG exports continue to be robust from the U.S. Gulf, as the region establishes itself as a key global supply hub. As the chart below illustrates, the majority of exports are coming out of three terminals: Enterprise at Houston, Targa Resources at Houston, and Sunoco at Nederland.

Propane is the primary export, although butane has risen in prominence in the last year. With Asia the key destination for U.S. LPG exports, the widening of the Panama canal has dramatically cut the time it takes U.S. vessels to get to Asia - from ~30 days to ~20 - making them all the more competitive.

(Click to enlarge)

3) BP has released its latest quarterly results, showing that it has made a second consecutive annual loss amid ongoing costs relating to the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 (payments last year = $7.1 billion).

BP also said it needs an oil price of $60/bbl to break-even - after ramping up debt levels last year to maintain its dividend, fund spending and cover the aforementioned cuts.



4) Statoil is the leading partner in a joint venture called the Johan Sverdrup development, a giant project offshore Norway. The first phase of the project is 40 percent complete, and its break-even price has just been adjusted lower to below $20/bbl. The second phase is expected to have a break-even below $30/bbl, meaning the whole project has a break-even of ~$25/bbl.

Statoil has just released its latest quarterly earnings. The company estimates its average break-even price for new projects by 2022 has fallen sharply to $27/bbl, down from $41/bbl this time last year.

Even though Norwegian oil supply is said to have risen by 50,000 bpd last year to average 2mn bpd - boosted by new production from the Goliat field, as well as increasing output from the Edvard Grieg field - estimates suggest that Norwegian production should drop this year, despite the start of the Ivar Aasen field in December, which is set to contribute 35,000 bpd in 2017.



5) My latest feature on the Texas Standard highlights some of the key themes from the latest BP Energy Outlook to 2035. The interview and related article can be accessed here. Related: Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

As regular readers know already, I really enjoy longer-term outlooks - not for their potential accuracy (because they are on a hiding to nothing), but for their thought-provoking nature, and for their ability to raise awareness about broader trends.

The below chart relates to one of the key takeaways I referenced in yesterday's feature. Renewables, combined with nuclear, are set to account for a half of all energy supply growth to 2035. Europe is not only currently leading the charge in terms of renewables in the power generation mix, but is expected to still do so over the next twenty years.

Renewables are expected to account for 40 percent of Europe's generation mix by 2035, while both the U.S. and the world are expected to closer to half of that.

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Glut Fears Despite Tighter Market
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started

The Oil War Is Only Just Getting Started
Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

 Trump’s Trade War With Mexico Could Crash Natural Gas Prices

Trump’s Trade War With Mexico Could Crash Natural Gas Prices

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com